A grammar school storybook hooked me on maritime Salem: “... merchant princes braving oceans wild of Araby and the Orient in tall-masted ships, returning to Salem laden with silks and spices, silver scimitars and treasures more untold.” Ah the gripping glory of it all.
When I moved to Marblehead in 1965, before I even checked out maritime Salem I heard and saw references to “Witch City” — a Salem tagline to this day. Recently, I saw a taping of a 2017 Salem State history department symposium on “Witch City.” It seems that in 1892, the bicentennial anniversary of the 1692 Salem Witch Trials, Daniel Lowe, an entrepreneurial jeweler, made a killing producing silver-gold-and-bejeweled brooms, pointy hats, arched-back cats, etc. — trinkets in witchy vernacular. Mr. Lowe took it a step further and boldly proposed that the city brand itself “Witch City” — which the city did.
In 1982, the Salem Chamber of Commerce and Salem Witch Museum created October-long Haunted Happenings, which drew 50,000 to Salem. Haunted Happenings has evolved to the point that it gridlocks traffic from September on, is 90% more about Halloween, and in October 2022 alone, drew 921,000 to spend little money, require a costly army of security, medical personnel and maintenance people. The thing the Destination Salem people should do is drop the Haunted Happenings name, do some serious hallow-weaning and refocus any promotion on the serious business of the Witch Trials.
I came across the term “Quality Dollars” when I was creative director of K&E Boston and we were pitching the Vermont tourism account in 1970 — up against 49 other agencies for this small-but-showcase account. The assignment we’d been given was to exchange masses of dopehead hippies in beat up vans spending nothing, trashing campgrounds and Vermont countryside, for a lighter volume of upscale tourists who would stay in elegant inns, enjoy fine wining and dining — spending “quality dollars,” as it were. (As it turned out, we won the account and pulled more coupon returns by spending less in fewer-but-more-costly publications — The New Yorker, New York Times, Newsweek — than previous year’s mass media — New York Daily News, etc.). The ads I wrote and genius Bill Clark designed copped Best of Show in the Hatch Awards, New England advertising’s Oscar equivalent. My favorite was/is a color photo of Vermont’s Switzerland countryside, mountains and azure sky — my one word “Listen.” in tiny print below.
Salem’s woefully little-known-and-scarcely-promoted world-class maritime history suggests application of “Quality Dollars” insight vis-a-vis Witch City once the following excerpts from Robert Booth’s history, “Death of an Empire” The Rise and Murderous Fall of Salem, America’s Richest City,” published in 2011 are read. Prepare to be astounded.
Page xi: “Elias Haskett Derby, of Salem, pioneer of America’s trade with the Orient, was America’s first millionaire, and at the time of his death in 1799, the wealthiest man on earth. He bequeathed an empire including two hundred ships and favored positions in major markets from the Caribbean to the South China Sea. Salem was by far the richest place per capita in the United States; and so it stayed for another thirty years — its vessels were the first to carry the American flag to seaports of India, Sumatra, Java and Arabia.”
Page xiv: “Among peoples in the Orient, Salem was imagined to be its own nation, overflowing with treasure chests full of silver and gold. Wealth transformed the old colonial town into an imperial world capital, with elegant landscaped parks and boulevards of brick mansions, cobbled streets of handsome stores and an extended waterfront of wharves, warehouses and tall-masted ships.”
Page 30: “Joseph and Eliza White threw parties for their fellow gentry. Their soirees ended with several hours of dances with music by a small orchestra brought in from Boston. The Whites decorated their Washington Square mansion with elegant furnishings. Joseph White’s success as-as a wine importer and fame as host were reflected in his collection of French and German crystal decanters.”
Page 119: “August 1824, the extravagant celebration for the visit of the Marquis de Lafayette of France: ‘Below them on South Bridge at the inner harbor were the pennants and banners of companies of cavalry and artillery, a large phalanx of marines, the ships flying their colors, and a huge crowd of cheering Salemites. In the evening, the marquis attended the reception and ball in his honor.’”
Page 127: “August 1825, a parade of 100 or so cutaway-clad very rich shipowners of the East India Marine Society left their elegant Hamilton Hall gathering place on Chestnut Street to march in a parade honoring their mastery of the oceans of the world to bring wealth, fame and glory to Salem — at the head of the parade, the guest of honor, President John Quincy Adams.” (Page 131: “The parade ended at East India Marine Hall and wherein a massive many-toasted celebration was held.”)
A summation: The book validates that Salem’s true identity is maritime, the enterprising and gutsy merchant princes and sailors and men and women of Salem, who were ambassadors of America to the world and brought the goods and treasures of the world to America, who built the physical plant that’s a movie set of that glorious era scattered about the city — the sprawling wharves and elegant Custom House at the Maritime National Historic Site; the now-become Peabody Essex Museum; the merchant princes’ mansions on Chestnut Street, the vast park and grand homes at Washington Square; the more than 400 architectural gems in the McIntire District — all to be savored by a new brand of tourist ... from far and wide ... Americans for sure, but a great-great many from around the world, those who will see reflections of their cultures in the Peabody Essex Museum, and the universal comforts of wining and dining and diversions and pleasures of this world-class city.
It seems to me that a new entity, called Maritime X ‘till it gets an official name, should come into being (ASAP!) to mastermind, administer and market the world-class very upscale maritime brand. Some likely members would be: At center and pivotal to everything, PEM; the National Historic Maritime Site; a member from the mayor’s office/City Council; Commonwealth Wind; quality hotels, restaurants, shops. Maritime X would appoint a director of tourism and a director of economic development. One of the very first orders of business would be (ASAP!) to add sparkle and color — and much color and lots and lots of bunting to everything maritime.
Simply to explain my role here. I went out on my own business in 1974 and I get a kick out of pursuing pet projects — things that fascinate me and I feel strongly about. I’ve shared ideas on Salem maritime in op-ed pieces and elsewhere in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2010. I would also like to have some of my branding and creative ideas considered by Maritime X for adoption as the situation might suggest.
Bob Baker is a branding and creative service in Marblehead and author of a bar-style memoir, “When Life Was Wow!”