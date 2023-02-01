Virtually every family has at least one of those individuals I call “professional wrappers.” No, I’m not misspelling the word — I am talking about wrappers not rappers — those people who wrap their Christmas and other presents so neatly and tightly that it seems as if the paper has been sprayed on. Personally, I take a different approach. Usually, I claim that all of the presents I am giving have been wrapped by Cub Scouts at a mall fundraiser. If you saw my handiwork you’d believe that story too.
Because of my present wrapping abilities, I was interested some years ago to hear an interview with a marketing professor from a major business school on the radio the week before Christmas. I was curious as to why this academic was considered to be an expert on wrapping. Well, it turned out to be one of the most remarkable and annoying interviews I have heard in years. Apparently, this professor has done research on the effects of quality wrapping on the gift recipient. The empirical evidence was clear — so he said — quality wrapping was just not worth the effort. Beautiful wrapping did not appear to engender a more positive reaction to the gift in the recipient. Indeed, there was no correlation in the quality of any return gift from the recipient based on the wrapping quality. Even worse the evidence suggested that high quality wrapping potentially created an expectation of a better gift than was actually inside. Thus, doing a really nice job of wrapping might be in all respects counterproductive. His unconditional conclusion was: Don’t waste your time trying to do a nice wrapping job — especially if your gift is modest because you were creating false expectations and potentially disappointing the recipient.
After I heard this interview, I confess I blurted out loud: “Oh my God, was he kidding?” Sadly, he wasn’t. It was a serious interview. Whether the data was correct or not — and I have no reason to doubt it — the underlying assumption behind the study was pathetic. I know a lot of people who do remarkably amazing wrapping jobs. My late mother-in-law’s birthday and Christmas presents stand out because they were so beautifully wrapped. One of my sons-in-law now and again takes the prize. Never for a moment have either of them suggested that they spend their time doing this because they expect to get better presents in return. I suspect each one spends the time on this because they think the packages look better and are more attractive when wrapped well. They hope the recipient will recognize that the effort they put in reflects real affection and care. I also think they do it because they are precise individuals who simply take pleasure from wrapping things well.
The unstated assumption behind the professor’s study was that there is always a “pro quo” for every “quid”. Cost benefit analysis has taken over our world. Deciding where to apply to college is for some, less about getting a good education, and more about the job you will get on graduation. Of course, getting a rewarding and satisfying job is important but it isn’t the only or even perhaps the most important reason to pick a particular school. Negotiations often seem less about ending up with a fair deal all round and more about getting the upper hand and paying the lowest possible price. Generosity and compassion seem at times to be given short shrift because we get so little quantifiable or direct in return.
When life is approached as a series of transactions in which we must get something back in return for what we do — preferably more than we give — we end up stressed and dissatisfied. Can we ever be sure we got the best deal? Was the “pro quo” really good enough? Life is not a series of transactions to be measured by a balance sheet indicating whether we are ahead or behind or breaking even.
I recently peeked at the bookshelf of someone I know. Two titles jumped out at me: “The Game of Life” and “The Real Estate Game”. It may be that the business and financial worlds can be viewed as a game in which one wins or at least calculates that they get more than they give. Even here I am skeptical. Perhaps mutual fairness is a better long-term outcome.
In everyday living, however, life is not a game. Loving your neighbor is never about picking the one who can give you the most. Compassion, generosity and charity are essential parts of giving, at least they were for the man from Nazareth. So when you give a gift, it’s OK to wrap it tightly or not. For you see — the joy of giving stands on its own.
Tom Lenhart, after practicing law for many years in Washington, D.C., became a UCC minister in 2005. He is presently assisting at the First Church in Ipswich.