It was a romantic notion, I confess, moving from a perfectly framed almost-new house in a master-planned community in Scottsdale, Arizona, to a 200-year-old house scavenged from 300-year-old leftovers on a winding road in Ipswich, Mass., but here we are.
And things are, shall we say, different in small-town New England.
The Pilgrims and the Puritans (I could never quite keep them straight) had strict ideas about what was appropriate and what wasn’t, and apparently it wasn’t appropriate to build big closets and cupboards, places where you could store lots of stuff. I guess it was regarded as worldly and scandalous to have lots of stuff.
So I moved into my antique house with the full knowledge that my family and I would face a dreadful dearth of closet and cupboard space.
I have no one to blame but myself.
You might expect a house with a shortage of closets to make up for it with a surfeit of shelving. But no. Puritans condemning closetsful of clothing were not going to sanction shelvesful of stuff.
When we moved into our house on outer Linebrook Road, I inherited the downstairs bathroom, the smallest bathroom ever constructed outside of a jetliner, and with even less shelf space. There’s a dollhouse-sized medicine cabinet above the sink, and a barely-toilet-width nook for the toilet, with two shelves above the toilet. I call them shelves; I’m being generous. They’re two wooden shutters — those flaps that hang on the outside of your house to cover your windows, with diagonal slats — turned horizontal and nailed into the wall, to serve as shelves. As if installing actual shelves would be scandalous, an admission that the house’s residents had capitulated to the iniquitous urge to acquire stuff.
In this minuscule bathroom space, I survive by a system: (a) Day-to-day requirements jam the medicine cabinet. (b) Anything not required every day goes on the slat-shutter-shelves above the toilet.
I have tried to be creative with the limited space, sliding four small rectangular wicker baskets onto the two shelves to hold my immoral abundance of bathroom effects. Whatever goes into these baskets, however, is promptly forgotten.
The shelves are above eye level, so when I want something from one of the baskets, I have to pull it down from its place and go foraging. Every expedition into the over-the-toilet baskets is like an archeological dig into the depths of my own decadence.
This week, for example, I went searching for replacement blades for my Gillette Sensor razor. In my exploration of the wicker baskets, I found multiple toothbrushes given me by my dentist over the years, dentist-gifted sample-sized tubes of toothpaste, a tiny squeeze bottle of something called “spot treatment,” a package of “cooling eye gels,” and a small leather travel case stashed with the essentials I would need if I ever had to leave town in a hurry.
I found athlete’s foot powder (although I’m no athlete), shaving cream (although I wear a beard), shoe polish (never used), a hair brush (also never used), and multiple bags of cough drops (I feel fine). There was a roll of gauze bandaging the color of mud, a brush for shining shoes (never used), an array of combs in sizes and colors I would never be caught dead using, and a supply of hairpins (why?). Oh — and boxes of laxative tablets left over from a long-ago mercifully forgotten colonoscopy prep.
I’m only giving you a partial inventory here, you understand.
I also found a travel-size bottle of hairspray, another roll of gauze bandaging but in neon lime green this time, a stack of pandemic-era disposable masks, another comb — and a pharmacy bottle containing leftover cyclobenzaprine.
So I am fully prepared if I develop muscle spasms or my hair gets mussed. and I am really prepared if I make someone mad enough to run me out of town.
But I clearly don’t have enough stuff on my shelves, because I don’t have any razor blades.
Doug Brendel lives on outer Linebrook Road in Ipswich, with his mountains of mostly pointless stuff. Enter the maze if you dare, at dougbrendel.com.