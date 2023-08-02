If you’re reading this in the vicinity of Ipswich, Massachusetts, it means you survived last week’s historic heat and life-threatening humidity. Congratulations.
(If you’re among the bereaved, having lost loved ones to the climate-change conflagration, you have my sincerest sympathy.)
But the reality is, we’ve had it easier here in New England than much of the rest of the country — or the world.
Our ocean is swimmable (as opposed to 100-degree Fahrenheit waters off the Florida Keys).
Our rains come and go (just dodge the flash floods).
And the earth beneath our feet is nothing close to cook-an-egg-on-able (as opposed to Arizona, where people who fall to the ground have had to be treated for burns — you don’t believe me? Visit CNN.com.)
But still, yes, here in lovely Ipswich, Massachusetts, it was hot last week.
I attest to this because I was out in the heat myself.
Organizers behind Olde Ipswich Days, the beloved annual arts-and-crafts fair on the South Green, graciously gave me their blessing to stand at the entry point to the parking area and hand out free copies of my ridiculous book, “Life, Liberty, & the Pursuit of Silliness”.
The book offers more than 20 of the (supposedly) funniest “Outsidah” columns, plus bad cartoons (my own wretched drawings), and a brief promo at the end for NewThing.net, a humanitarian charity my wife and I have led in the former USSR for 20-plus years. (Institution for Savings at Depot Square in Ipswich also provided superb complimentary thermal bags for the first 100 recipients of the book.)
So on Friday, the first day of Olde Ipswich Days, from the opening bell at 10 a.m., I began meeting every vehicle.
“Hi! Everybody gets a free gift today!”
And I handed the driver a book.
People were delighted. Most looked at the cover immediately. Some recognized the “Outsidah.” A few offered compliments: “Oh! The Outsidah! We love your column in the paper!”
(Actually, most of them said, “We love yah column in the paypah,” but I knew exactly what they meant.)
In many cases, people proceeded to park, then on the footpath from the parking lot to the fair, stopped to chat amiably with me. Quite a few, after shopping at the fair, chatted me up on their way back to their vehicle.
Some, however, had a different agenda.
It was Friday, it was hot, it was humid, and some folks needed to let off some steam. Literally.
“Gawd, it was hot!”
“Oh my gawd, that was hot!”
“That was awful! Gawd, the sun! The heeeeeat!”
One lovely individual marched up to me and demanded to know if I was “the one in charge of all this.”
No, I assured them.
But it was like I’d failed to answer. This person proceeded with what seemed to be a pre-mixed, ready-to-serve rant.
“You need to move those tents! Those vendors are out in the sun! People will collapse in the heat! People will die! There will be lawyers!”
Another lovely individual — well, they’d been lovely heading from their vehicle to the fair — returned to the parking lot haggard, wilted, staggering, pale, beslimed. I was inclined to feel badly for them till they opened their mouth and roared:
“They should shut down Olde Ipswich Days whenever it gets over 70 degrees!”
This was the point where I checked out, emotionally. I grew up in the Chicago area, I spent nearly a quarter-century in the Arizona desert, and I can tell you with absolute certainty, 70 degrees is survivable.
Many of us humans might even consider it delightful.
Climate change is real. Global warming is horrible. But much of it may be caused by hot air. Our own.
Olde Ipswich Days turned out great. I ran out of books. (Get one on Amazon or, if you live in Ipswich, contact me and I’ll bring you one.) Something in the neighborhood of a gazillion people attended and enjoyed and survived Olde Ipswich Days.
Fun can still be had, people.
Ipswich! We’re proof!
Doug Brendel lives on outer Linebrook Road in Ipswich, in a largely solar-powered 206-year-old house. See? It can be done. Check out the Outsidah at DougBrendel.com.