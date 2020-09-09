The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted every aspect of life in Massachusetts, from where and how our sports teams compete, to our ability to socialize, from the way our children will access education to how we serve the most vulnerable members of our communities. On a municipal level, the pandemic has challenged our cities and towns to review existing practices, introduce new protocols, and work to explore and expand partnerships to protect residents and visitors alike from this insidious virus.
The pandemic has also underscored the urgent need for local and regional leaders to work together to curb the commonwealth’s reliance on emergency resources to address homelessness and develop long-term permanent housing solutions. In fact, the current crisis reaffirms the efficacy of a community-driven approach to housing the most vulnerable among us and provides a thoughtful and effective road map for the rest of the state.
Three years ago, a culture of collaboration brought together city government, nonprofit social service agencies and neighboring cities to help our communities respond quickly to and effectively manage a rapidly evolving homelessness crisis.
In 2017, the Collaborative for Hope was launched to more effectively serve the growing homeless community in Salem. This city-led alliance gives key stakeholders with a common goal a unified approach and serves as a model for innovation, teamwork and problem solving. In addition to city leadership, Lifebridge North Shore, the North Shore Career Center, North Shore Community Action Programs, Salem’s health and police departments, North Shore Community Health and the North Shore Medical Center came to the table to tackle both transient and chronic homelessness from a comprehensive perspective. The Collaborative’s efforts have been bolstered by the regional North Shore Homelessness Task Force, a shared focus on addressing homelessness from a multi-jurisdictional perspective representing the cities of Salem, Beverly and Peabody.
Last spring, with COVID-19 cases exploding across the state, the Collaborative for Hope pivoted to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus among adults experiencing homelessness, a particularly vulnerable population often faced with myriad underlying health, behavioral and substance use issues. Not only would an outbreak of COVID-19 among Salem’s homeless residents put those individuals at risk, as a highly transient population such an outbreak would additionally pose a danger for the entire community at large. With a strong foundation in place, the same stakeholders that came together in 2017 now quickly developed plans to identify reliable suppliers of personal protective equipment for frontline workers, offer testing, coordinate contact tracing and establish a regional quarantine site at Salem High School’s field house in order to minimize transmission among adults experiencing homelessness.
Our community’s firefighters, police officers, EMTs and other first responders provided the essential services to quickly prepare the quarantine site, with Lifebridge and North Shore and Lynn community health centers providing the necessary specialized supportive services and medical care. Because of these quick actions, remarkably not a single case of COVID-19 developed among the dozens of people who quarantined at the site and within the city’s entire homeless population, only one case of COVID-19 was diagnosed.
How did Salem succeed while other places struggled to protect their most at-risk residents from this life-threatening disease?
Rather than compete for limited resources, city leaders committed to cooperation, open communication and a centralized and strategic approach to problem solving. The results of approaches that worked, and those that needed adjustments, were openly shared, networks were leveraged, strengths identified and gaps in services quickly addressed. With the foundation laid out during previous years of work by the stakeholders, when the emergency struck, everyone knew who else needed to participate in planning, what resources they could bring to bear and how they could best assist in the pandemic response.
With a high level of trust and a spirit of cooperation established among participating individuals and organizations, the Collaborative for Hope continues to serve as a timely model for public/private partnerships. And while the work is ongoing, we hope this will become a positive model as conversations around permanent supportive housing continue post-pandemic. If anything, this crisis has only more clearly laid bare the tremendous inequities and deficiencies in our overall approach to housing in Massachusetts. In addition, this comprehensive approach provides a useful framework for responding to emergencies, as well as the longer-term goal of reducing the strain on shelters and, most importantly, creating permanent housing solutions for every resident of our community.
Kim Driscoll is the mayor of Salem. Joe Finn is the president and executive director of the Massachusetts Housing & Shelter Alliance.
