As someone who routinely wears out erasers on pencils, I’m preconditioned to being wrong. But to my happy surprise once every century or so it turns out that I’m wrong in a nice way — as was the case with Salem Hospital recently.
I went to the ER at Salem Hospital the other evening in search of answers to medical questions. I returned home the following afternoon having received extremely proficient professional treatment and answers to my questions. In the past 40-plus years, I’d been to various units there, had several operations, spent 20 or so days and nights in its rooms and consider it my A-plus go-to place for my hospital-caliber medical needs.
As I was thinking back on my just-completed visit, something kept playing my mind. Something non-medical. Something was different about Salem Hospital this time. Nothing bad. Something quite good, in fact. I couldn’t put my finger on exactly what it was though. Gradually, like a slowly developing photographic image, the “something different” began to come to light. Although I’d been to individual units there a number of times in recent years, I hadn’t had a multi-unit “round-trip” exposure in a single visit since as long ago as 2008. In the course of 18 or so hours this time, I spent hours in the ER waiting room, the emergency ward itself, the MRI facility, spent overnight and the next morning in a room upstairs, and the diagnostic lab on the way out. In the course of my round-trip rambles, I had interaction with at least a couple dozen staffers, of all description: doctors, nurses, nurses aides, techs, social workers, cleaning people, receptionists, you name it.
My previous perception of round-trip hospital experience — based on stays at Salem Hospital and other hospitals as well through the years — was somewhat jaded. Though there were a number of exceptions to the rule of course, my hardcore understanding of standard hospital mission statements was as stone-cold simple as, “We are medical professionals. You are your patient wristband ID.”
The “something different” this time was something noticeably different — in each of the units and my interactions with all those people. The takeaway was that I’d had the finest medical treatment — as always before — but this time there was a newfound ease of communication, an extremely relaxed interchange of information and openness to questions, and even an opportunity for some good-natured kidding here and there. As much a medical experience as it was, it was also a series of relaxed conversations between intelligent descendants of Adam and Eve with a shared sense of purpose: My benefit.
It doesn’t get much better than that.
The man greatly responsible for this marvelous patient-friendly sea change is Dr. David Roberts, president of the North Shore Medical Center since 2017. As he explained it in an interview at the time he took office: “In 2009, I broke my femur in a bike accident. I underwent four surgeries and spent months in the hospital learning firsthand what it was like to be a patient. I vowed then to redesign care for patients, including teaching empathy to providers, because the things you care about as a patient are not the things you’re taught to care about as a provider.”
Known among his colleagues for his excellent sense of humor, based on the easygoing mood throughout Salem Hospital and the two-way conversations that I experienced the other day, it’s obvious that Dr. Dave has an excellent sense of human as well.
