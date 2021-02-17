Column: A period of reckoning

My most recent columns have focused on the extraordinary polarization of our nation, the potential for unity and the need ultimately to reach an unprecedented level of solidarity among the citizenry. While both political parties share responsibility in this endeavor, I have stated clearly that Republicans have a larger and more difficult burden to shoulder if our nation is to reach a meaningful level of reconciliation. That is because of the legacy of President Trump’s behavior and rhetoric, and the embrace – even yet today – of conspiracy and unreality by significant numbers of Republican politicians and citizens.
I have received many emails from readers commenting on the political moment. Common threads emerge. Many Democrats are relieved that the extremists among the Republican Party seem finally to be receiving an exposure that may cause moderate Republicans to examine exactly the quantity, influence, and beliefs of those extremists.
Similarly, among many Republicans, readers express a desire for Democrats to undertake the same party examination. While doing so, there is an opportunity for Democrats to engage moderate Republicans productively.
If asking citizens of the two parties to be reflective and to engage with each other respectfully seems wishful, well, it may be. But it is one necessary step among many. We’ve got to start talking to people outside of our media ecosystems. Taking that step is not meant to convey equivalence of responsibility, nor is it any guarantee of progress, nor is it meant to preclude necessary accountabilities like impeachment or justice.
What can be the foundation for a conversation with your political opposite? What’s your mindset? I’d say it starts with a certain awareness.
We are all from somewhere – literally, cognitively and emotionally. We received and internalized a particular culture and particular attitudes. Along the way, usually gradually, through learning and experience, we developed or adopted opinions. For every one of us, they exist because we think we know how the world works, and we think our opinions are aligned either with the world as it is now, or the world as we wish it were. These opinions are effective for us. They make sense of nearly everything around us, and they’ve satisfactorily got us this far.
So there’s your common ground. Simply understanding how human beings get and nurture their ideas – from family, schooling, religion, media and more – should make it a lot easier to show patience, equanimity, and respect to all others. For in powerful ways, each of us is more product than protagonist.
Of course, it is not easy to remember that individuals are not exactly the same thing as their ideas. Each of us is defined by our character, honesty, kindness, and values, but not by our opinions. Our beliefs can change – with new experiences, evidence, and learning – and so they are not us. Therefore, we do not have to defend them without fail. Our beliefs can change and we will still have an identity.
Similarly, once you know how epistemology happens, it just shouldn’t be so hard to walk in someone else’s shoes. Are we too fragile – are our beliefs so precarious – to be able to do that?
For Democrats, are all 74 million Trump voters extremists or racists? For Republicans, are all 81 million Biden voters socialists or traitors? For all ordinary citizens – most of whom suffer some degree of alienation and resentment – can we not extend some sympathy to others when we are all subject to large headlong global forces that we did not choose? Whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, unless you are a power broker you did not have much of a hand in steering the evolution of this country over the past 40 years.
If you’re a Democrat, how can you not have solidarity with a coal miner put out of work by the rising green energies? If you’re a Republican, how can you not have solidarity with the gig worker who’s lost his right to a regular work schedule?
If you’re a Democrat, how can you not have solidarity with an Iowa farmer forced to chemically fertilize his crops? If you’re a Republican, how can you not have solidarity with a young adult facing a future filled with debt and likely chaos? If you’re an ordinary American – Republican or Democrat – how can you not see that the forces of globalization, money in politics, automation, robotization, internet hegemony, poison media, resource consumption, and general technological “advances” have completely outstripped the control of the general populace?
Why would we look at all that and decide that the enemy is our fellow citizen?
I believe that we are in a period of reckoning. It’s a complicated moment. We need Republicans to recognize that Trump, Fox, Limbaugh and the web don’t have the answers to their hopes and needs. And we need Democrats to broaden their tent, their sympathies, and their outreach.
Ordinary people are more in this together than they yet realize. Look around and understand who wins when ordinary citizens hold contempt for each other.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.
||||