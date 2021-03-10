Column: A result of heedless change

I’m what people would label a “liberal.” I’m glad Donald Trump lost the election. But I’m going to speak favorably here about a perspective held by many ordinary citizens who voted for him.
First, let’s identify the Trump voters who I am not referring to. I’m not writing here about bigots, racists, misogynists, conspiracy mongers, internet crackpots, talk-show zealots or the wealthy supporters of Trump who just love our winner-takes-all economy and our enlarge-the-rich tax code.
No, I’m writing here about working-class and middle-class citizens who – given different circumstances – would not endorse Trump’s scorched-earth approach to politics and life. I think that it’s fair to surmise that that group contains tens of millions of Republicans.
The perspective they hold – and which partly explains their vote – is a feeling that important aspects of society are being ignored or dismantled or damaged. Over decades, they have seen the diminishment of the attributes of a familiar, slower, more stable, more predictable, more traditional culture. And that culture was also more regionally diverse and more place-grounded. It existed when there were fewer people in the country, and thus individual initiative could go further. Furthermore, 50, 40, 30, or even 20 years ago, the values and practices and imperatives of both capitalism and technology didn’t dominate culture to the extreme degree that they do today.
These changes to the culture are the results of an incrementally unfolding array of realities and dynamics. Today, the U.S. population is 332 million. The world total is 7.8 billion. Almost anywhere we look, the story is similar. Globalization; the spread of automation and digital technologies; footloose corporations and capital; and the reach of industry, agribusiness, resource extraction and development into every geographical region of the globe all contribute to a new and different world. This world is urbanizing, homogenizing, disrupting and devouring landscapes and familiar places at an unprecedented speed.
For many people, it has come to feel like a heedless transactional world, with alien and unsettling patterns, practices, values and cultural ways. The ground is shifting under our feet, and nothing is sacred or constant.
The status of labor and corporations here and abroad provides examples of the transformed culture. Wages are terrible, private-sector unions are nearly gone, and any job that can be automated, digitized, outsourced or eliminated, will be. Corporate profits trump all other considerations, regulations have been gutted and large-scale marketplace behavior too often lacks all conscience or sense of proportion. It is Silicon Valley and Wall Street – not you or me or democracy – that will determine who still has a job five, 10, and 15 years from now. And the role and effectiveness of government will remain constrained by the consequences of social media, lobbyists, ideologues and Big Money.
This is a world in flux. Everything is seen as merchandise, advertising is everywhere and relentless, every nation is just a market, the internet is our god, and longstanding cultural touchstones are steadily being sanded down.
Who voted for all this? Who voted for hyperspeed, carelessness, irresponsibility, uprootedness, constant connectivity, fragility and decades of increasing economic insecurity? Yet those are the postures and realities that surround us and now characterize the culture. It’s no wonder that many people feel anxiety, resentment, distrust, anger and alienation.
And the fact that some Trump supporters especially are angry, emotional, irrational and unlearned – and are assigning blame inaccurately for their troubles – does not negate that many of them have suffered real victimization, and have been ill-served by decades of ineffective and corrupted government policies.
Isn’t it interesting that both Trump – albeit incompetently – and Bernie Sanders – competently – attempted to explain how the powerful forces of society were taking advantage of both democracy and the ordinary citizenry? When they campaigned, they both singled out moneyed interests and the power elite for doing well at the expense of everybody else. It’s just too bad that angry Republican voters – deliberately misled to misunderstand “democratic socialism” – never really became familiar with the ways with which Sanders genuinely (unlike Trump’s con game) wanted to address their problems.
And it is elites indeed – as Trump voters oversimplify – who are mostly responsible for this reckless world, if by “elites” we mean those who have been and are in positions of power sufficient to have helped design this world. But just as angry ordinary citizens include Republicans and Democrats, “elites” include both too. That is something that Donald Trump wouldn’t tell his supporters.
And please keep in mind which Trump voters I am referring to here.
I suspect that all this plays out badly. The irony is that many Democrats feel the same alienation at the world that the moderate Trump voters did. I know I do. But even if the citizenry could come together, it’s really hard to build stability, responsibility, robustness, morality, and sustainability back into a society and a culture filled with systems and practices that lack all of those attributes.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.
||||