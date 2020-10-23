Column: A veteran's vote against Trump

I have friends and neighbors, fellow veterans, who are going to vote for Donald Trump. I am not. We both have what we think are valid reasons, so we do not discuss the matter, the issue being so volatile. However, I cannot be silent about one aspect: Trump’s unfitness to be commander in chief of our armed forces.
Let‘s start with a basic fact: Trump’s multiple deferments during the Vietnam War. We know he’s a coward: All bullies are cowards. He exhibited this early in the presidential campaign, mocking a disabled reporter, then boasting that he can sexually assault women “because they let me.” Then there’s his high school sophomore, bully-boy behavior in the recent debate.
However, there is a more important reason why he would not serve his country: It would disrupt his luxurious life style and he wouldn’t get anything out of it. He exposed this recently with his comments about our war dead: “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?” “Suckers and losers.”
Fake news, you say? Let’s look at the record. He demeaned John McCain, a true war hero, because “I like people who weren’t captured.”(Real reason: McCain voted to keep the Affordable Care Act.) He insulted the Gold Star Khan family, which was mourning the loss of their son in combat, managing to sneak in an anti-Muslim slur. He made no comment on his Beavis and Butthead cronies, Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, when they called Tammy Duckworth, who lost her legs serving in Iraq, a “moron,” “loser’” and “coward.” The three accomplished generals he initially chose as his top administrators -- Kelly, Mattis and McMaster (“my generals”) -- one by one despaired of trying to advise such an ignorant, reckless egotist. Trump has since tried to slander them as war-mongering tools of the military-industrial complex.
He fired his two Ukrainian experts, combat-decorated Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his brother, for testifying to what they felt was improper conduct by Trump, ridiculing Vindman for wearing his uniform while testifying. He fired Capt. Brett Crozier of the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln for calling attention to the Defense Department’s lack of urgency about COVID-19, something we now know Trump tried to downplay. When the assistant to the navy resigned in protest, Trump sent his naval secretary du jour, Thomas Modly, to further badmouth Crozier. He was booed off the ship.
Meanwhile, he pardoned three men convicted of war crimes so bad they were turned in by their fellow warriors, and prevailed upon his personal attorney, Attorney General William Barr, to drop the case of disgraced Gen. Michael Flynn, who confessed to his crimes.
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un played Trump’s ego like YoYo Ma, ending up with his nuclear arsenal intact and an autographed picture shaking hands with the president of the United States. The Iran nuclear deal gave us exactly what Trump bungled with North Korea: a stop to Iran’s development of atomic weapons. Trump cancelled the deal because it had President Obama’s name on it. The Art of the Deal: North Korea with a thriving nuclear weapons capability and Iran with no incentive not to develop a bomb.
His claim to have rebuilt the military is unsubstantiated by any facts. The Pentagon always has enough money and of course always wants more. Although our armed forces were “running out of bullets” in Trump’s words, he sold $8 billion of war materials to Saudi Arabia to help finance their bloody war in Yemen, gave the United Arab Emirates our newest aircraft as part of his quid pro quo in his phony Middle East peace agreement, and recently redirected $4 billion in defense funds earmarked for the troops to fund his vanity wall. All of these were illegal, but he circumvented the law by declaring an “emergency.” Meanwhile, up to 160,000 veterans are homeless, six a day are committing suicide, and none of the old vets who died of COVID-19 were rushed to Walter Reed for special care.
Trump has taken credit for the “defeat” of ISIS. Whatever success we have had there is due to the Iranian militia and Kurdish troops who were our boots on the ground, supported by our special ops and Air Force. Trump literally overnight shamefully abandoned those troops, leaving them to his pal Erdogan of Turkey, who has branded them “terrorist groups.” Meanwhile, in four years he has made one trip each to Iraq and Afghanistan, sneaking in for a quick meal and a photo shoot.
His impulsive behavior is dangerous. For example, his assassination of the head of the Iranian military, a “terrorist” commuting at a public airport in Iraq, led to a retaliatory rocket attack by Iran on two of our bases. The Pentagon will never release that true casualty count. This is the same man, described as “the most dangerous man in the world” by his only niece, who has our nuclear codes literally at his fingertips.
Four more years?
Vote!
Jim McNiff is a retired lieutenant colonel who served 28 years in the U.S. Army.
