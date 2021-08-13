A few days ago, South Carolina’s Gov. Henry McMaster joined the chief executives of Florida and Texas in vowing to block COVID-19 lockdowns and prohibit school systems from mandating masks. His announcement was featured on the right-leaning website Federalist, an online site with links to such pieces as “Fauci says his baseless mandates are more important than your Constitutional right.” Perhaps “right-leaning” understates the case?
Wondering why a Massachusetts progressive liberal like me would get anywhere near a “news” source like Federalist? I’ll get to that.
Now, about those Republican governors — Henry McMaster, Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbot. Are they simply evil? Given the disproportionate rate of COVID-19 cases and deaths in their states and the overstressed hospitals and burned-out nurses, it’s hard to conclude otherwise. These men, all in a position to alleviate the COVID-19 crises in their states, openly and loudly refuse to do so. And they’re proud of their stance.
Here in progressive Massachusetts, it’s easy to imagine what motivates these cruel policies: a distrust of science (e.g. stupidity), Trump sycophancy (big lies), and a disdain for Biden, Schumer and Pelosi (blind partisanship).
So, these politicians are evil, right, or at least despicable?
But maybe there’s more to it. One of the troubles of being a progressive liberal (as opposed to an extremist) is the obligation I occasionally feel to be open-minded, to try to see all sides of an argument — you know, to avoid hasty judgments and to try to challenge my own conclusions. There’s even an old joke about us — liberals are so open-minded that they let their brains fall out.
These governors, DeSantis, Abbot, and now McMaster, are anything but evil — in their own estimation. In fact, they’re highly principled, doing the hard thing because it’s also the right thing. And it’s the right thing, to their way of thinking, because of their understanding of the right and proper relationship between the government and the people.
Put simply, it’s not the government’s role to meddle in the private affairs of citizens. As they see it, government should avoid infringing on the individual’s (or corporation’s) liberty and should restrict itself to maintaining order, protecting property and (a somewhat new twist) “religious freedom” (you shouldn’t have to bake wedding cakes for gay people, say). Vaccination and masks? It’s up to each individual to decide. And it’s up to parents — not the state— whether kids go to school masked or not.
If individuals get sick or die as a consequence, it’s their business, not the state’s. That’s the price of freedom.
The governors see themselves as champions of individual liberty, heroes in the battle against government infringement. To them, the United States got off track with Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his New Deal. FDR’s New Deal and the subsequent burgeoning of Big Government have betrayed the vision of the Founding Fathers — as they see it. Social Security? Medicare? Public housing? Welfare? Food stamps? The Interstate Highway system? Department of Health regulations? The lot of it, to their way of thinking, is a miscarriage of the American Dream.
Let’s add taxes to the list as well.
To the governors of Florida, Texas, and now South Carolina, the point is not merely to preserve individual liberty but to champion it. Government’s role is not to prevent people from dying but rather to protect people’s right to choose for themselves, rightly or wrongly — or even fatally.
Yes, people will get sick and die. That’s their choice. And maybe kids will die too — that’s their parents’ choice. Children are their parents’ business, not the government’s. It’s simply not the role of government to step in — that’s how they see it.
Well, what then — and what next? We can continue as we are, each side hurling epithets across the partisan divide, the blue team regarding the red team as mendacious, selfish, and evil; the red team regarding the blue as overbearing, anti-liberty, and “socialist.” Or maybe we can try to see the situation through the lenses of the other’s presuppositions so that we can debate the true basic issues that divide us — in this case the role of government in the everyday lives of people.
Even if I found the Federalist media site appalling, I’m glad that I checked it out. It gave me a better grasp of the mess we’re in. I get it that these governors see themselves as champions, not villains. But wouldn’t it be great if their followers investigated the PBS Newshour or Heather Cox Richardson’s daily “Letters to America” or just about anything beside Fox News or Newsmax? Venturing outside one’s comfortable media bubble won’t fix the world, but isn’t doing so a step in the right direction?
Rod Kessler is a retired professor of English and writer living in Salem.
||||