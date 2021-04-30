Column: Assessing vaccine 'danger'

How many people other than myself are befuddled by the significant number of people who are refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19? I am aware that there is a political angle to it, with Trumpistas “supporting” the position of the secretly vaccinated Pinocchio. There is no cure for such willful ignorance. There is also a group of “anti-vaxxers” who have always refused to accept science and prefer to believe quacks. But what of the rest? What is their logic?
If you are a male of any age, there is zero likelihood of your dying from a reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but many men refuse to be vaccinated because the J&J virus is “dangerous.’”
If you are a woman, but not between 18 and 50, there is zero likelihood of your dying from a reaction to the J&J vaccine, but many of these women refuse to be vaccinated because the J&J virus is “dangerous.’”
If you are a woman between 18 and 50 the odds of your having a fatal reaction to the J&J vaccine are 1 in 10,000,000, but many of these women refuse to be vaccinated because the J&J virus is “dangerous.”
Remember that the odds on anyone contracting COVID-19 are 1 in 6. Among those contracting COVID-19, 1 in 125 will die. Thus, a woman between 18 and 50 is 1,600,000 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than to die because of the J&J vaccine.
And yet many Americans remain terrified enough to refuse the vaccine. Often any vaccine.
Why? The given reason is the perception of danger with the J&J vaccine, which is only one of three currently available vaccines.
Do you worry about being hit by lightning? The odds of that happening to you are 1 in 15,000. Thus, you are 666 times more likely to be struck by lightning than be killed by the J&J vaccine. People are not, to my knowledge, refusing to go outside.
Do you worry about dying as a result of getting hit by a car? The odds of it happening to you are 1 in 47,273. Thus, you are 211 times more likely to be killed by a vehicle than by the J&J vaccine. People are not, to my knowledge, refusing to cross the street.
Are you a moderate smoker? The odds on your dying from a smoking-related illness are about 1 in 10. Are you a heavy smoker? Make the likelihood 2 in 3. The same is likely true of marijuana usage and vaping, given that they too introduce foreign irritants into the lungs.
You’ll keep smoking but you’ll avoid the vaccine because it could be dangerous?
Do you consume alcohol? How much? The likelihood of your contracting liver cancer or numerous other fatal illnesses ranges from 14% to 303% greater than non-drinkers, depending on your level of consumption. You’ll maintain your level of alcohol consumption , but you’ll avoid the vaccine because it could be dangerous?
Are you obese? How much overweight are you? Nearly 8 in 10 of the people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 were obese. The likelihood of your dying from cancer or cardiovascular disease ranges from 20 to 220% greater than non-obese people depending on the level of your obesity. At most risk here are younger obese males. You’ll continue to ignore your problem with obesity , but you’ll avoid the vaccine because it could be dangerous?
Why is this. My guess is because it’s easier for us to say “no” to something someone else is doing FOR us than it is to change something that we are doing TO ourselves.
Brendan Walsh is a resident of Salem.
