All in the last handful of weeks:
The global concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is at 418.95 parts per million (PPM), according to the latest report from the international governmental agency in the United Nations. That means we’re now at about 93% of what’s been called “the point of no return” — 450 PPM. Water vapor retained in the atmosphere jumps to 7% at 400 PPM, which explains the deluges happening from India and China to Europe and here in the U.S.
Earth is trapping unprecedented amounts of heat. In a combined research paper from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration published June 17 in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, lead author Norman Loeb writes, “The magnitude of the increase is unprecedented. The Earth is warming faster than expected.”
Over the weekend of July 9 — for the second year in a row — the Arctic has topped 100 degrees. And for the first time in history, the Amazon rainforest is emitting more carbon dioxide than it takes in.
There is a fourth undulating heat dome about to occur in the American West, Pacific Northwest, and south and central United States. In the past few weeks, there have been more than 1,000 heat-related deaths and 200 heat records set, resulting in a so-called “mega-drought.” This is bringing in lower crop yields, crop failures, and stresses with ranching throughout. These stalled weather patterns bring along a climate phenomenon called the Hadley cell, which compounds the issue by making things drier than usual for longer stretches, causing watershed depletion. That means less water for drinking and hydropower, particularly in the Colorado River, Lake Mead and Hoover Dam region. More than 40 million people in seven western states are impacted. It’s also resulting in historic wildfires — likely affecting billions of acres.
One of the direct causes of the drought and weather pattern change is the cutting of 3 million square miles of ancient forest in northern California, Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia.
In other words, it is us. We are the cause, and we need to be the solution.
When we had a healthy Arctic and Antarctic — and an abundance of forests, plants and friendly bacteria — we did not have the carbon dioxide catastrophe looming like a dagger over our existence.
It was easy to pollute our planet to the brink. It will not be easy to change course and get off of fossil fuels. It will take discipline and focus to make a change.
Unfortunately, there is a move afoot calling for solar geoengineering, the idea of artificially cooling the planet with diffraction particulates. Essentially, aerosols are injected into the atmosphere to allegedly correct the issue.
After examining the idea, in the history of ideas, this is the worst idea that mankind has ever come up with.
What could possibly go wrong with tinkering with our atmosphere?
Calling something a technology does not mean that it is a technology. Quite frankly, there is no easy workaround to get into harmony with Mother Earth.
We are truly on the cusp of being a failed species. And throwing resources at the problem in this way is moving us in the wrong direction.
Diffraction should be done terrestrially. Before we had indoor plumbing and understood the dynamics of the color spectrum, we were using white on homes throughout the Mediterranean and across civilizations along the equator to reflect heat.
In other words, we already knew what we need to do.
This is doable — but it has to be a global engagement, from roof tops to road surfaces.
At this point, there is still time to make a difference. But we must work in unity with the planet.
Joseph F. Doyle is a freelance writer based in Salem.
