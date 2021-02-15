To the editor:
Bravo to Jim Rose for the excellent and timely column in the Feb. 11 Salem News (”Addressing the North Shore’s transit future”).
The transportation system in our neck of the woods, as well as in the Northeast corridor and in most of the country, is grossly behind the times when compared with many other areas of the world. The projects Mr. Rose mentions in his column are long overdue, and will require enterprising initiatives from many government, business and community agencies, but will go a long way to improving the current situation.
An element I would add is high speed rail in the Washington-New York-Boston corridor. For too long this project has been avoided as being too costly and impractical with so many obstacles in the way. The prevailing contrarian argument is that the existing rail bed would need to be straightened for trains to attain the type of speeds common to high-speed trains in Europe, Japan and China, and that would require instituting a degree of eminent domain that many say could never be imposed. My response to that is if France, with an infrastructure far older than the United States, can accomplish this, why can’t we? Bold ideas require bold actions, which is something we in this country can’t seem to accept. The other argument is that it will simply be too costly. Well, not improving our infrastructure will, in the long run, be far more costly.
As a postscript, I might mention the lack of foresight many had back in the 70s cancelling the original path of Route 95 through Boston’s southwest corridor, connecting to Route 1 north of Boston, following the current Route 1, then proceeding over the Pines River (one can still see the old construction, where Route 1 goes from six lanes to four) and meeting up with the existing Route 95 at the Route 128 interchange in Peabody.
Peter G. Eschauzier
Manchester
