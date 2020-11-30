Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Rain showers this morning with a steady, soaking rain during the afternoon hours. Increasing winds. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 57F. SE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.