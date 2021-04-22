Column: Community connections for clean coastal waters

Earth Day serves as a great opportunity for us all to think of what we love about the coast, and how the swimming, boating, fishing, clam digging, sightseeing, birdwatching, and other shoreline activities we enjoy depend on clean water. Earth Day is also a good time to think of our individual impacts on the environment. Many typical daily activities like driving cars, fertilizing lawns, walking dogs, and trash collection can leave contaminants behind. These potential pollutants — such as oil and gas leaks, nutrients and chemicals, animal waste and trash — can be carried by rainfall and snow melt to the closest river, harbor or ocean. In fact, nonpoint source pollution is a leading cause of water quality issues in coastal waters. Contaminated runoff can contribute to beach closures and reduced opportunities for shellfish harvesting due to bacteria, and also can degrade coastal habitat through nutrient inputs that enhance algae growth, decreasing water clarity and oxygen required to support marine life.
Through the Coastal Pollutant Remediation (CPR) grant program, the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management (CZM) provides critical funds to cities and towns to help identify, prevent, and treat coastal contamination. Since 1996, CZM has awarded more than $12 million to communities in the coastal watershed, leading to the construction of over 150 projects to treat nitrogen, bacteria, and other pollutants in stormwater runoff. CPR’s strength lies in funding multi-year projects that are often collaborative efforts between municipalities, nonprofits and federal funding partners, leveraging state and federal funding, as well as local efforts. CZM has been able to form a true and lasting partnership with these communities.
The city of Salem is a great example of a community that has taken a leadership role in using CPR grants to keep coastal waters clean. Within the last 10 years, the city, in partnership with Salem Sound Coastwatch, has received five CPR grants totaling more than $550,000 in funding. These awards were used to develop comprehensive plans to assess water quality issues, design appropriate stormwater treatment practices, and then implement them at the ground level.
Through these separate but connected projects, Salem now has multiple stormwater treatment practices completed and in place. A rain garden, which uses specialized soils and native plants to capture and filter stormwater, has been installed at Winter Island Park.
Previously, runoff from the parking lot flowed directly into Salem Harbor at this beautiful and recreationally important area. Now the rain garden intercepts and treats stormwater runoff before it can reach the coast, removing sediment, bacteria, metals, oils and grease that would otherwise reduce water quality. Furthermore, drainage structures and landscaping islands along Commercial Street were replaced with rain gardens and other methods that work to treat polluted stormwater before it reaches the North River, which is an important habitat for rainbow smelt and American eel, and the largest freshwater contributor to Salem Sound.
Recognizing the importance of green stormwater infrastructure (i.e., practices that replicate natural systems to treat contaminated stormwater runoff), funding to support these types of projects was created last year through CPR’s newly created “municipal capacity-building” classification. A range of activities are eligible to promote these techniques, such as planning efforts, case study development, and training of municipal staff. The city of Salem worked with Salem Sound Coastwatch to submit a CPR proposal and was selected as the first community to receive funding for Municipal Capacity-Building activities.
Through this CPR grant, Salem is creating an innovative database tracking system that records where stormwater infrastructure is located and when, where, and how this infrastructure has been maintained. In addition, the City and Salem Sound Coastwatch are creating a series of videos in English and Spanish targeted to municipal staff that describe and demonstrate maintenance procedures for green stormwater infrastructure, featuring Salem’s very own rain gardens and other project elements constructed through CPR funding. The videos, along with an accompanying story map, will be publicly available and transferable to other communities to support the implementation of green stormwater infrastructure across the Commonwealth.
The installation of multiple green stormwater infrastructure projects, with funding assistance from CPR, highlights Salem’s commitment to improve water quality for all residents to enjoy. This spring, CZM is excited to make available up to $500,000 in new CPR grant funding. We greatly encourage more capacity-building projects that bring CPR full circle and connect community to community, like the excellent training program developed by the City of Salem and Salem Sound Coastwatch. Importantly, by working together we will continue to create a cleaner coastline for us all to benefit from.
Lisa Berry Engler is the director of the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management.
