Column: Community Life Center opens as restrictions ease

The Mayor Jean A. Levesque Community Life Center has opened to the public again after restrictions for gathering in larger groups have lifted and 15 months of offering services very differently. Council on Aging classes have been in full swing but mainly outside in recent months. Most classes will resume at the Community Life Center starting in July; a few will still meet outside while the weather is pleasant. In early June, congregate meal programming resumed and seniors and others have started to visit the center to play pool, peruse the library, use the fitness center or just come in to socialize over a cup of coffee. Guest lectures, themed events and our own farmers market are just some of the offerings that are on the summer and fall calendar.
This spring, with the help of a Massachusetts Council on Aging grant, the COA worked with the Backyard Growers of Cape Ann to build three accessible raised garden beds. Part of our nutrition education and outreach efforts, Kelley Annese coordinates efforts to grow healthy food to be used in nutritious meal choices. The COA works closely with Kerry Murphy from the Health Department and the two women produce cooking videos encouraging food choices that are easy, affordable and healthy. We are excited about promoting nutrition as a way to help people live and feel better and to help prevent disease.
Behavioral health counseling takes place on Fridays at the center through a Council on Aging partnership with North Shore Community Health. The social services team works with a clinical social worker from the Health Center to identify those who need this kind of support. Offering counseling at the center provides ease of access and Council on Aging participants have a sense of comfort in a familiar setting.
Transportation is hopping again. Throughout the pandemic, we transported seniors to medical appointments, gradually added back runs to area grocery stores, Walmart, local errands and most recently, we’ve added Trader Joe’s and the North Shore Mall as destinations. Ridership increases each week as seniors resume their normal activities at the center and about town.
In conjunction with Salem for All Ages, we are shaping a volunteer medical escort driving program. Volunteers who are interested in transporting individuals to medical appointments should reach out to the Council on Aging for more information. The drivers only transport and are not expected to be a part of anyone’s medical appointment. This program complements our transportation services and could fill needs outside of our hours of operation.
The Council on Aging Board continues to advocate for Salem seniors and are true champions of more subsidized senior housing. The Friends of the COA continue to support our programs so that they are low-cost or no cost to our older adults.
Our Park and Recreation programs are in full summer mode. It is great seeing so many participants return each year for programs. All our programs are outdoors at the many parks throughout Salem.
For adults this summer, we are offering both morning and evening sessions of pickleball lessons. This ever popular sport is growing and many want to learn to play. We are utilizing both the courts at Collins Cove and the high school. Our adult tennis lessons under the direction of Barbara Maitland are filled to capacity on Wednesday evenings at Salem High School. We are offering both an early morning yoga class at Winter Island and sunset yoga at the Willows. We also are working with B & S Fitness to coordinate a Salem Common boot camp.
Local artist Linda Abbene conducted several adult paint classes this summer. Participants of the seaside watercolor class had the opportunity to sketch and paint a preferred scene from Salem Willows. The Olde Salem Greens Golf Course hosted our annual paint and sip on the deck of the club house.
We are thrilled to be working with Coast to Coast Paddle again this summer to offer kids paddle, teen paddle and teen kayak. All sessions filled early in the season and offer youth the ability to experience these wonderful waterfront activities.
We are excited to offer a free, three-hour summer playground program that runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Each week, instructors will be at three different playgrounds within Salem to offer traditional crafts, games and activities. Having staff travel to various playgrounds each week allows us to provide this service throughout Salem.
Through funding from the Salem Department of Planning and Community Development and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, we are offering a variety of free enrichment programs to Salem youth. This year’s offerings will include a hip hop dance class, two art workshops, lacrosse clinics for girls and boys, yoga, meditation and a volleyball clinic.
Our junior golf program is filled to capacity this summer. Children ages 8 to 17 come each Tuesday morning to the Olde Salem Greens Golf Course and get the chance to learn and play with members of the Salem High School Golf Team. This annual program is led by coach Tom Doyle.
Another key aspect of the center is that we are home for veteran services headed by Director Kim F. Emerling. This office manages the various veteran services for those in our community that have served our country. Anyone who has ever served, or their widows or widowers, should contact Kim to insure they are receiving any possible benefit they may be eligible to receive. Benefits such as additional month to month financial support, Veterans Administration disability benefits, VA healthcare benefits, education and housing are some of the benefits to name a few.
To learn more about Veterans Services, please contact 978-745-0883 for additional information or questions. For Park and Recreation and Council on Aging services, call 978-744-0924.
Teresa Gove Arnold, the Council on Aging director; Kathy McCarthy, program mangers for the Parks and Recreation Department and the Council on Aging; and Kim F. Emerling, director of Veteran’s Services, contributed to this article.
