As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available we know many residents are eager to receive the vaccine. This is for good reason as the vaccinations offer an effective way to protect not just the person who gets the immunization, but our communities in general. Once enough people get vaccinated, the spread of the virus will be dramatically reduced.
But we have a way to go to get there first.
Danvers, Beverly, Marblehead, Salem and Swampscott have joined together to set up a vaccination clinic at the South Campus gym of Salem State University. It is only one of dozens of clinics around Massachusetts, some operated by local boards of health, others by the commonwealth, and still others in pharmacies, grocery stores and doctors’ offices. You can find out more by visiting your city or town website.
The state has developed a distribution plan to ensure vaccines are given out in a prioritized manner. Those who meet the Phase 1 eligibility, including health care workers and first responders, are eligible to receive the vaccine. Phase 2 began Feb. 1 and the first priority group is seniors 75 years of age and older.
The reason for this is because those populations are at greatest risk of infection and, with the senior population, at greater risk for hospitalization and even death from COVID-19. The sooner we can get this population vaccinated, the better off we all will be. Not only will vaccination help protect these individuals themselves, it means they’re less likely to take up space in our hospitals. One of the greatest challenges throughout this pandemic has been its draining impact on our hospitals. When our hospitals are filled with COVID-19 patients, it prevents others – including those with non-COVID-19 related medical issues – from being able to get access to critical health care. Not only do people die from COVID-19, they can also risk dying from medical issues that would otherwise be preventable.
We must do everything we can do avoid that happening here.
The COVID-19 vaccine, whether from Moderna or Pfizer, is safe and effective. Now, it must also be made available.
When vaccinations for ages 75 and up were announced in late January, there was a huge demand for vaccination appointments at our clinics throughout Massachusetts, including here on the North Shore. The available supply of vaccine from the federal government has not kept pace with the demand, but it does sound like federal and state authorities are aware of these shortfalls and are taking steps to remedy them. We’ll continue to schedule new appointments as vaccine doses become available to us.
That can’t happen fast enough.
For our part, local health officials are ready to administer the vaccine to as many of our residents as we can once we have the doses in hand.
As public health professionals, we recognize that this is a singular moment for our community, our commonwealth and our country. We’re prepared to “get shots in arms,” as soon as they are available to us. We ask that you do your part by staying patient as this complex process moves forward, continue to follow the public health guidance around masks and avoiding gatherings, and, most importantly, be willing to get this life-saving vaccine when it becomes available to you.
The health and the lives of your neighbors and your loved ones is in the balance.
David Greenbaum is the health agent and Suzanne Darmody the public health nurse for the city of Salem. This column was produced by the Salem for All Ages task force.
