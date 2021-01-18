Millions of Americans last week watched in horror as a violent insurrection took place in the nation’s capital as Congress was in session. The rioters, who believed the “Big Lie” that Trump won the presidential election, brought weapons and zip ties on the hunt for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Mike Pence, and other members of our government. They sought to overturn the U.S. government. Five people were killed in the rampage while the President and his family watched on live television, ignoring calls for help.
Millions of other Americans continue to be convinced by right-wing news channels and social media conspiracists that this deadly violence was a peaceful protest or a scheme to blame Trump’s supporters.
The events of Jan. 6 were partly the culmination of a broken media landscape. The closure of newspapers and layoffs of journalists over the last two decades created a vacuum filled by conspiracy theorists and peddlers of hatred. Their easy answers and baseless claims have spread like a virus from the darkest corners of the internet, TV news, and the halls of Congress. Now, more than ever, we need to take action to help the journalism industry restore its ability to do the critical work of finding facts and fighting fiction.
Since 2004, almost 1,800 local newspapers have been shut down, leaving “media deserts,” where quality local news is becoming exceedingly rare. Too many local news outlets have been bought up by hedge funds which are more in the business of profit than journalism. Consolidations, layoffs and sell-offs mean fewer journalists are available to do the labor-intensive work of newsgathering. The consequences are dire for our communities and our democracy.
That is why I was inspired to file a bill, alongside State Sen. Brendan Crighton, which would establish a state commission to assess the state of local news and journalism in Massachusetts. The commission of diverse experts in the field will produce a study that considers the sustainability of local newspapers, cutting-edge business models, the adequacy of news coverage in the Commonwealth, and much more. Yesterday, the Governor signed it into law.
Newspapers tell the community stories that bind us together, tell us who we are, where we’ve been, and where we’re going. Local news is essential to ensuring a healthy democracy, where neighbors work together in a spirit of trust, instead of fighting one another out of fear and misunderstanding. In addition, local news feeds national news.
Last week we saw a consequence of choose-your-own-reality-media and American lives were lost at the hands of other Americans. The government legal brief about one of the rioters is chilling: “The intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United State Government” and “the insurrection is still in progress.” In the starkest terms imaginable we are seeing what can happen if Americans cannot agree on facts.
Lori Ehrlich of Marblehead is the state representative for the 8th District of Massachusetts.
||||