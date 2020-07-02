As an English professor, I taught students to distinguish between “denotation” and “connotation.” Denotation was what a word meant. Connotation got to its emotional tone. Words that seem synonymous often have different “flavors.” Would you rather disagree with your love or have a spat? Would you prefer a job performance rating of steady or plodding? Would you rather be authoritative or bossy? Cremated or simply burnt to a crisp?
For poets, the word with the right “flavor” can electrify a stanza. For policy makers, manipulating words can seduce an audience.
Consider, for example, your local tax-supported institution where, before the pandemic, children went on weekday mornings -- you know, the building with classrooms, chalkboards, teachers, a gym, a lunch room, maybe an auditorium? What’s it called?
To Betty DeVos, it’s a “government school.” It was a “government school” as well to influential right-wing libertarian economists like Milton Friedman. And to Southern segregationists in the 1950s who established private schools expressly to sidestep integration.
They disliked “public school” because of its connotation. “Public” conveys the flavor of you and me and, you know, the neighbors. Call it a public school and people might think of the building was “the entire community’s” or “ours.” For the far right, the pronoun to be preferred is not “ours” but “theirs” -- and theirs meant that overreaching, intrusive force -- “the government,” aka “Big Government,” them.
Conservatives have not persuaded us to call it “government school,” but they have succeeded with other expressions. According to Berkeley linguist George Lakoff, it’s the conservatives who have perfected the art of coining or repurposing words to intentionally manipulate audiences. Lakoff calls it framing and it can be powerful. Back in 2003 in a U.C. Berkeley News article, Lakoff showed how language choice influenced the fight over the legalization of same-sex couples. The phrase the conservatives used, “gay marriage,” prejudicial in those days, turned off many voters.
But the same voters were more likely to support the issue when progressives recast it as “the freedom to marry” or “the right to marry.” Language choice alone can frame how we think and feel about an issue.
In the 1990s, Newt Gingrich of Contract with America fame, substituted the term “death tax” for “estate tax,” a sleight-of-hand that reversed a policy intended to assess a fair tax on multimillionaires. Word choice here saved the super-rich a lot of money.
Of course, the left gets it wrong sometimes without help from the right. Might today’s social justice reformers do better with signs reading “Rebalance civic spending!” instead of “Defund the police?” Same goal, different flavor.
Can progressives ever win connotation wars?
The question brings me to deregulation.
While the world’s attention has been focused on the coronavirus pandemic and police violence against African-Americans, the administration relentlessly pursues its right-wing agenda of diluting or removing environmental and other regulations. Last month President Trump issued executive orders weakening federal authority to enforce anti-pollution and other rules and temporarily waiving environmental reviews required in approving infrastructure projects.
There’s more. In a move that dismayed environmentalists, Trump revoked a ban on commercial fishing in 5,000 square miles of protected waters off Cape Cod -- an area the size of Connecticut that, according to the Boston Globe, shelters 54 species of deep-sea coral and hundreds of marine species. And check out how Trump’s EPA just tried to sidestep federal regulations when it approved Bayer’s controversial herbicide Dicamba, a move blocked a few weeks ago by a federal appeals court.
What’s the best way to frame these moves by the Trump administration and its pro-corporate advisors and lobbyists? Republicans prefer deregulation, a term that suggests “freeing” us of something, “uncluttering” and “simplifying.” Who wouldn’t want all that? “Deregulation” is another instance of political framing -- of subtly trying to persuade us to accept the tacit and insidious assumptions of the right-wing playbook.
Here is a good time to remember why Republicans are so keen on relaxing hard-fought standards for things most of us believe to be important: air and water quality, endangered species survival, workplace safety, planetary survival. These regulations, however valued by the public, make it harder for corporations to maximize profits. Before the EPA banned PCBs in the late 1970s, for example, General Electric didn’t have to pay a lot to dump the stuff into the Housatonic River rather than treat and transport the toxins to safe waste-disposal sites.
It’s easy to paint the proponents of “deregulation” as greedy and immoral and to wonder how they can live with themselves. But they would argue back that other countries have few or no regulations (along with no minimum wage requirements), and that they are only trying to compete and to uphold the unhampered functioning of the free market. Regulations—these obstacles imposed by that overreaching, intrusive force—”the government”—interfere with that market, and that’s where our troubles begin. To those on the political right, enabling free markets to function without interference will lead us to utopia.
I’m not making this up.
Happily, GE has had to spend a lot of money cleaning up the Housatonic, and the fight for clean air and water isn’t over. To that end, I’d like to propose that we reframe the conversation. Instead of “regulations,” why not protections? Instead of “deregulations,” let us speak of “the removal of protections” or, better yet, of “the dismantling of federal protections of the public.”
Here’s how future discussions might sound.
To stimulate the economy and promote big business, the Republican administration is working to undo protections of the environment and threatened species.
Worker-safety protections were threatened by Republican moves to reopen meat-packing plants.
You get the idea. But to reframe this issue, we need to agree: the d-word has to go. This is our country, not the politicians’ and the billionaires’. These are our public schools. And this is our language -- let’s not allow Trump and his backers to hijack it in service to undoing the rules that protect our health, our safety, our workplace, and our environment. Let’s call it like it is and work to keep our protections in place.
Rod Kessler is a retired professor of English and writer living in Salem.
