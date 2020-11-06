Food insecurity rates in Massachusetts have doubled since the beginning of the pandemic, and the number of Salem residents seeking food assistance has tripled. With so many in our community struggling, the Salem for All Ages task force would like to share these food resources available to Salem residents. We also want to thank all of the organizations listed below for ensuring that no Salem resident goes hungry during this crisis:
For children and teens, the Salem Public Schools food and nutrition service is serving breakfasts and lunches to all children and teens ages 18 and under during school closure. Multiple meals are provided to cover non-distribution days.
Meals can be picked up Monday, Wednesday and Friday at these school sites from 3 to 4 p.m.: Bates Elementary School, Carlton Innovation School, Collins Middle School, Horace Mann Laboratory School, Saltonstall School and Witchcraft Heights Elementary School. Farmers to Families produce boxes will also be available at these school locations on Wednesdays and Fridays through December.
Meals can be picked up Monday, Wednesday and Friday at these housing sites:
Loring Towers, 1000 Loring Ave., 11 a.m. to noon;
Pequot Highlands, 12 First St., 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.;
Rainbow Terrace, Loring Avenue, 10:00 to 11 a.m.;
Salem Heights, 12 Pope St., 10 to 11 a.m.
Salem Academy Charter School is serving meals to all youth ages 21 and under. Multiple meals are provided to cover non-distribution days. Breakfasts and lunches can be picked up Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the end of Lynch Street.
For more information: salemlearns.org/foodandnutrition/
For all Salem residents, the Salem Pantry is providing groceries at the following locations:
Mondays: Salem Academy Charter School from 10 to 11 a.m.; Bates Elementary School, Carlton Innovation School, Saltonstall School and Witchcraft Heights Elementary School from 3 to 4 p.m.
Wednesdays: Salem State University, 68 Loring Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon.
Fridays: Loring Towers, Pequot Highlands, Salem Heights from 9 to 10 a.m.
Saturdays (twice monthly): Espacio/Palmer Cove Park (end of Congress Street) from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 7 and 21 and Dec. 5 and 19.
978-552-3954/www.thesalempantry.org
Haven from Hunger at Citizens Inn, 71 Wallis St., Peabody, has pantry hours Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Senior hours are 9 to 10 a.m. the same days.
Contact at 978-531-1530 or itizensinn.org/haven-from-hunger.
Root offers prepared community meals, partnering with the Salem Pantry, Salem Housing Authority, the Girls & Boys Club, Lifebridge, Plummer Home and the Council on Aging. Contact www.rootns.org.
The Salvation Army, 93 North St., Salem has pantry hours from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Contact at 978-744-5181 or salvationarmyMA.org/NorthShore.
Food for the World, 8 North St., Salem, has pantry hours the first and third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon. Contact 978-683-9949.
Spur Grocery Delivery asks that you your request at www.spur.community or leave a message at 781-451-7787. There is no delivery charge, but volunteers do not cover the cost of groceries.
For residents 60 and older (or 55 and older with a disability), there is the Commodity Supplemental Food Program at 401 Bridge St. Contact Joe Ericksberg at 978-744-0924, Ext. 43014. Held on the first Monday of each month at the Community Life Center for eligible seniors. Participants receive two bags of groceries and must sign up in advance.
The Salem Council on Aging is providing free produce at a drive-up farmers’ market every Tuesday from 10-11 in the Community Life Center Parking lot, 401 Bridge St., until Nov. 24. Contact at 978-744-0924.
Meals on Wheels offers meal deliveries for adults aged 60 and over who are housebound. Contact at 978-750-4540 or nselder.org/service-area/nutrition-programs-for-north-shore-elders/
North Shore Moving Market offers grocery delivery for adults aged 55 and older or for those with disabilities who cannot travel to a traditional food pantry. Contact at 978-744-2532 or nsmm.org.
Kerry Murphy is health and wellness coordinator for the Salem Board of Health and a member of the Salem for All Ages Task Force.
