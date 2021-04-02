“It feels great to be seen again.”
Wayne sits in the Salem Y lobby welcoming members and staff. He is wearing his mask, but you can tell by the smile in his eyes he is happy to be back with his community. Wayne is an older adult who recently was able to return to his Y community to exercise in the pool and to visit with friends. “I’ve been able to take classes and see friends through Zoom and such, but being back in the building is something I’ve been waiting for and missed dearly.”
Like so many of us, Wayne has missed his routines and connections over the past year. With vaccinations rolling out and the arrival of spring, there are more and more opportunities for individuals to reconnect and to stay connected. The Y is one of those places.
Staying connected has been linked to decreasing stress and high blood pressure. This past year our lives were disrupted on a massive scale. So many of us struggled in isolation and suffered the loss of community with the inability to maintain our social connections. At a November Board of Health meeting held to discuss the closing of fitness facilities, we heard the phrase “health vs. health.” Everyone recognized and understood that by asking people to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19, it negatively impacted their health in other ways.
We know that exercise improves mental health by reducing anxiety, depression and negative mood and by improving self-esteem and cognitive function. Exercise has also been found to alleviate symptoms of social withdrawal. In truth, our physical and mental health are intertwined and staying active is one of the fundamental ways we maintain emotional and cognitive resilience. The Salem YMCA continues to provide community-based exercise programs that provide a supportive and interactive environment. Most importantly, we do so in a safe environment.
As a partner with Salem for All Ages, our Y recognizes and values the importance of serving all in our community and ensuring that everyone has the community and resources they need to thrive. Through our new virtual platform, outdoor classes, and safe protocols in our facility, we are reaching out to members of our community who need social connection and fitness support.
Everyone belongs at the Y, regardless of their ability to pay. While these uncertain times present new stresses for many of us, we are committed to ensuring every community member has access to our Ys and we can’t wait to see you!
Charity Lezama is the executive director of the Salem YMCA and a Salem for All Ages Task Force member.
