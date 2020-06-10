I started this prior to the murder of George Floyd and the start of the recent demonstrations against racial injustice and white supremacy. Given that the COVID-19 pandemic has made all the existing disparities in our systems more clearly defined, I felt it was important to publish it. COVID-19 has disproportionately hurt black and brown people in our country and our world. Making informed choices protects ourselves and protects the most vulnerable in our community.
Every day, especially during this pandemic, we make decisions that affect our health and the health of those around us. Is it safe to go to the store? Do I need a mask? Can I send my kids to daycare or visit my family?
If you have sought information to help you make these decisions you have probably found piles of articles, blogs, and opinion pieces, many with conflicting information and advice. How do we determine which ideas should guide our thinking?
Although COVID-19 is new, using evidence and data to make decisions is not. As a scientist, I have come to apply these strategies to my daily life, whether my questions have been about a research question, how much screen time my kids are allowed, or how to handle this pandemic. These strategies are also the basis of a course, “Finding Truth,” which I designed and teach at Salem State University. As the events of the past few months have unfolded, I thought it might be helpful to share with my community.
Identify and evaluate sources
When confronted with new information, start by investigating the background and qualifications of the author. Consider if their expertise is relevant to the question they are attempting to answer. How might the author be a stakeholder themselves to the issue in question? Do they have a financial or political stake in the topic? Do they work for an organization that does? How might that influence their views and assessments?
Before making a decision, find resources from a wide variety of stakeholders, all with expertise in the topic. Different perspectives will help you understand the nuances important to your decision.
Go to the source: scientific papers
Scientific articles often contain sentences or paragraphs that can support conflicting viewpoints. Scientists sometime present perspectives that are counter to their own so they can more effectively argue against them. Thus, check what experts actually concluded by reading the article (many scientific journals make COVID-19 articles free to the public). Reading entire scientific papers can be time-consuming and intimidating, but there two places to quickly understand their findings.
First, look at the abstract, which is the first section of the paper and contains a summary of the investigation. Then read the end of the paper, where the authors summarize their conclusions. Try to find the authors’ viewpoint on your topic.
Avoid cherry-picking
As you look through different sources you will find there are similar themes and conclusions. Find that scientific consensus; it provides powerful confirmation of ideas and means that different people, in different labs, using different methods, find a consistent story.
There will be an occasional outlier - a study with findings unaligned with the general trend, due to the uncertainties inherent to measurement and analysis. Avoid cherry-picking individual studies with results that confirm your ideas. A few outliers can tell a story counter to the overwhelming majority of evidence.
Numbers lie all the time
People love to rely on cold, hard numbers, because numbers don’t lie - right? Wrong. The conclusions drawn from data depend strongly on how that data is interpreted. It matters what questions are asked, what data sets are used, which statistical tests are performed, and how data is displayed. Numbers can be misleading, especially when presented as percentages and statistics.
Consider a new migraine treatment touted as 50% more effective than previous migraine treatments. Sounds great, right? But if previous treatments worked on 1% of migraines, that “50% more effective” only equals working on 1.5% of migraines - not much of an advance.
Science relies on statistical analyses. Results are often presented in terms of their statistical significance. A statistically significant result means that the results we find are likely real - not just from random chance. Further, a statistically significant result does not imply that the result is large. This means that, sometimes, statistically significant results are not meaningful – in the example above 1.5% is not that different then 1%, even if the difference may be statistically significant.
Revisit and re-evaluate
One of science’s greatest assets is that it is self-correcting. One experiment leads to the next and often this future work identifies shortfalls that were present in previous work. Even if an individual scientist is unwilling to jettison a questionable idea, other scientists will test those ideas and ensure they are valid. Ideas that don’t hold up are discarded. Better ideas are tested. Science is a process, not a set of facts.
This means that science is never done and, in order to make the best decisions possible, you need to base your decisions on the most recent information. It is impossible, however, for any single person to keep up with the thousands of COVID-19 papers published each week. Fortunately, experts at medical organizations like the World Health Organization and the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy are constantly evaluating the most recent data and updating their guidance to the public.
You are not alone in this decision-making process. Use leading medical and scientific organizations to help guide you, and consider the results of individual scientific studies. Explore new resources, like www.explaincovid.org, where researchers compile recent scientific results and summarize them. Conquering COVID-19 requires scientific breakthroughs, collective action, and individual decisions to protect our communities, our families, and ourselves. With the right information, we can all be part of that process.
Kristin Pangallo, Ph.D, is an assistant professor in the department of chemistry and physics at Salem State University and a member of the Salem School Committee.
