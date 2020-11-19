On Friday, Nov. 6, Salem State University’s Office of Human Resources shocked faculty and librarians by notifying us that we would all need to take three weeks of furlough in the Spring 2021 semester — a dictate our union’s attorneys say violates state labor law.
While we await a legal ruling on President Keenan’s unilateral decision, which was discussed in the Nov. 13 Salem News article, “Faculty union at Salem State challenges furloughs,” let’s examine the harm that the Keenan furlough mandate will cause to students.
By forcing faculty and librarians to take three weeks of furlough, during which we would be legally required to ignore all calls and messages from students who need our help, the Keenan administration is attempting to force us to forfeit our ethical and professional obligations to our students.
Salem State is primarily a teaching-centered university, and we see our profession as advocating for students at the individual, institutional and societal levels. Despite the fact that professors are on nine-month contracts, only paid for the academic year, we work tirelessly year-round to help students from diverse backgrounds reach for their dreams.
This is not hyperbole: As The Salem News reported in “How good is Salem State University? Look at upward mobility” (May 30, 2019), we are ranked as one of the best universities nationwide in helping disadvantaged students realize a fulfilling and satisfying future.
The proposed furlough plan — to take three weeks of unpaid, no-student-contact leave during “breaks” (such as winter and spring break) when few undergraduate classes are offered — makes an implicit but false promise that our students’ educations will be unaffected. But during these weeks, faculty prepare and revise lesson plans; respond to countless student requests for help by email and telephone; do research and writing that is required for untenured faculty to keep our jobs; and perform outreach such as finding community partners for our students.
A furlough that takes faculty and librarians away from students at a time when we are sorely needed – especially during a pandemic, when they need more support than ever – is short-sighted. In fact, we believe it undermines the university’s efforts to help students graduate on time and guarantee a quality education.
The Nov. 13 Salem News article quotes President Keenan as saying that the furlough is “an equity issue” and that “faculty ought to share in the sacrifice.” However, the president does not acknowledge that this forced “faculty … sacrifice” will cause students to sacrifice key aspects of their education this spring. Given Gov. Baker’s and the House’s proposals for level funding for higher education, one wonders who, if anyone, is taking into consideration the effects the president’s furlough plan would have on students and their education.
As the budget shortfall that concerns Keenan existed before the global pandemic, and stems from management decisions in which most employees and students had no say, our hard-working students and their parents deserve an explanation: Why is this furlough plan necessary, and why is his administration willing to harm our students in this way?
Severin Kitanov is a professor of philosophy, Anne Noonan a professor of psychology, and Annette Chapman-Adisho a professor of history at Salem State University.
