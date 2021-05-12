Column: 'Geoguessing' is here

There is a concept out there in the world that you are going to hear more and more about. It’s called “geoengineering.” I call it a “concept” as a corrective to its deceptive, practical-sounding name. For what could be more cautious, grounded, reality-based, and disciplined than “engineering?”
But in fact, geoengineering does not qualify as a discipline, despite increasingly more people taking up its banner. Instead, it qualifies as a nearly blind hope, as wishful thinking, and as a fantasy. Geoengineering should be called “geoguessing,” or maybe “geoprayer.”
So what exactly is this geoengineering? Essentially, it refers to efforts to design and implement interventions – ultimately at massive scales – in the normal workings of the natural world. These interventions could be conducted anywhere in the ecosphere – in the air, water or soil. The single goal of every geoengineering proposal being “studied” is to alter either the properties, operation, chemistry or capacities of the medium (air, water, soil) being modified. And the purpose behind every intervention is to either fight, delay, or offset both the contributing factors to and the resulting consequences of global warming.
If this sounds ambitious and audacious, it is indeed both. It is also reckless in the extreme.
One example of geoengineering that is receiving serious consideration would inject sulfur dioxide into the upper atmosphere where it would mix with water there to form reflective particles to block sunlight from reaching the earth. There is no doubt that this would slow global warming. When Mount Pinatubo erupted in 1991 and spewed 20 million tons of sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere, it created a global aerosol cloud that cut sunlight and lowered the earth’s temperature by a full degree Fahrenheit for two years.
But the problems with this approach are nearly infinite. First, we’d need to release the sulfur dioxide equivalent of three or four Pinatubos every year. That’s an action of staggering magnitude – with commensurate repercussions. It would alter – beyond our control – prevailing wind and ocean currents, and change weather patterns. The African and Asian monsoons would be weakened, with devastating consequences for water supplies, agriculture, and life for billions of people.
Furthermore, the ocean would continue to warm and acidify, and eventually corals, krill, and other marine invertebrates would cease to exist.
Another scheme to intervene in planetary processes is the dumping of iron particles into the oceans. Known by the euphemism “ocean fertilization,” the idea is to stimulate the growth of plankton, which could then absorb more carbon dioxide from the sea and sky.
Again though, the side effects are both known and unknown. The iron could stimulate types of plankton that produce acids harmful to shellfish and other marine life. And like releasing sulfur dioxide, we would be intervening at a scale that would leave us unable to predict the other consequences of altering longstanding ecosystem balances.
Another utopian proposal is to “sequester” carbon dioxide. This could be done at power plants before the CO2 enters the sky, or alternatively, the gas could be sucked from the air.
Either way, the idea is to “capture” the CO2 and contain it safely within vast, natural, underground voids and caverns. Yet nobody can accomplish this at any doable cost, in any significant magnitude, without using tons of energy, and with any assurance that the gas would stay contained for, well, forever.
There are plenty of other “geoengineering” proposals: giant mirrors in the sky; the painting of everything (buildings, pavement, deserts) white; and machines that would continuously inject saltwater mist into the clouds to increase their reflectivity.
But it’s all fantasy stuff. It’s that search for the nifty silver bullet that’ll make global warming go away – easily, painlessly, cheaply, and magically.
The real story is this. Every year, relentlessly – and despite continual progress with green energy – we put absolutely mind-boggling amounts (billions of tons) of carbon dioxide into the air. Carbon dioxide continues to accumulate in the atmosphere and continues to trap heat on earth and thus raise our air temperatures into ranges that are unraveling nature’s interconnected balances.
The only way to “solve” global warming is to immediately and radically reduce or halt carbon dioxide emissions across the world. But, for economic, political, social, logistical and human-nature reasons, we are not going to accomplish that.
Corporations, universities, scientists, educators and political leaders know that. So as the unfolding emergency worsens – as the future slowly becomes the present – you can expect to hear about, and eventually see, the desperate lunacy that will be called “geoengineering.”
Because we are not going to meaningfully lower global carbon dioxide emissions, some people will argue why not take desperate measures? I guess this is where humility and common sense have to enter the picture. And a feeling for the breathtaking scope of the interventions we are contemplating. When we get to the point where we are considering dumping earth-straddling amounts of chemicals into the seas and skies, I only hope that we can stop and ponder all the damage we will leave when civilization is finally done.
