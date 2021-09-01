Column: Get schools back to normal? Perhaps not

It has been a tough year in schools. No one wants another. Gov. Baker has promised that, “School this fall will look a lot more like it did before the pandemic.” Business as usual and back to normal. But is that what we really want? Is that what all our students need? As educational leadership professors who regularly interact with students, parents, and teachers, we are increasingly concerned.
“Back to normal” ignores the unpleasant truth that “normal” didn’t always work.
For some students, “normal school” meant being disengaged, simply going through the motions, while education happened around them. In “normal school,” some students failed to see the connections to their own lives, interests, and passions. They slowly disengaged. “Normal school” has not often served well students of color, students who learn differently, students who speak a different language, or students struggling with gender or sexual identity.
We simply cannot promise that “getting back to normal” will serve all students well.
During this past year of pandemic schooling, we heard stories of anxiety and isolation alongside stories of engagement and creativity. We heard stories about students who were desperate to return to school as it used to be, with easy and mask-free interactions with friends. But we also heard many stories from students who loved online learning because it freed them from school routines and allowed them to write plays, make movies, or compose music. And of course, we heard stories from students who hated online learning, who were disengaged, or were just uninterested in sitting in front of a screen all day. Most troubling are the stories about students who disappeared, who no longer engaged in online, hybrid, or in-person learning. They literally pulled the plug.
What do these compelling and complicated stories teach us? What do they make us wonder and worry about? As Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie reminds us, we must beware the danger of the single story. Every student’s story is different. There is no single story.
We fear that policymakers are too focused on a single story of how returning to “normal” will repair the “learning loss” of the past year. Gov. Baker recently earmarked millions of dollars for summer school programs to combat “learning loss.”
Yet, the notion of “learning loss” is quite limited. We have heard pandemic stories of students learning in ways they never did during “normal school.” During the pandemic, some students designed engines, wrote code, or played jazz. They learned. For some students, the real learning loss will be a loss in engagement, creativity, and curiosity when schools go back-to-normal.
It is tempting to design policy for the single story, for the student who experienced a loss of learning and craves normalcy. But such policy ignores many stories, especially those of students from vulnerable or disadvantaged backgrounds.
Perhaps we need many “new normals,” reflecting the needs, interests, and passions of all our students.
There should be a “new normal” for students who were not served well by the “old normal.” A “new normal” for students who may learn better in a mixed in-person and online environment. A “new normal” for the tween who generated more artwork and writing than ever before during the pandemic, and who is already worrying about how in-person school will limit his creativity. There should be a “new normal” for the teen held by social anxiety, which faded when learning online. A “new normal” for the 4th grader who cannot wait to return to 100% in-person learning, but who wants to continue her pandemic passion projects.
Policymakers at every level are drawn to a single story because it’s easiest to craft a policy based on a single story. If that single story is about pervasive “learning loss,” then policymakers can advocate to get students back to “normal” 100% in-person school. End of story.
We assure you, however, there is no single story. There must be many “new normals” for schools moving forward, building on (not ignoring) what we learned about online and hybrid learning during the pandemic. Federal and state policy should support continued experimentation. Each new normal must deeply support the interests, passions, strengths, personalities, experiences, and stories of studentsall students.
Kevin Fahey, Ed.D., is a professor emeritus of secondary and higher education and Jacy Ippolito, Ed.D., is a professor of secondary and higher education at Salem State University.
