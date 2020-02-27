Mental illness is not something parents, sufferers or caregivers should be ashamed of. The truth is that mental illness does not discriminate. It is a growing epidemic that is exploding. Gone are the days when doctors were allowed to provide whole care of the actual person. Fear of lawsuits has won.
When mental illness rears its ugly head, all emotions come into play. The anger, guilt and sadness settle in. I know this because, although, my 20-year-old son has not been officially diagnosed: we have been in the midst of a nightmare that I pray no one ever has to live through.
What saddens me the most is no one warned me. I didn’t get to say goodbye to the son who belly laughed, charmed the world with his killer smile, had lots of friends, and loved his family. Without warning the boy I knew was gone. He was replaced with a stranger -- someone I don’t know or recognize, someone I don’t want to know.
I want to have yesterday back. There is so much to say. I can sympathize with families who suddenly lose a loved one. Although, he is still very much here, I mourn what he was.
The parenting books never said "hey here's what happens when your child develops a mental illness!" We do not have the tools to help. We are not the professionals. We can’t even seek the professionals because they are bound by the privacy provisions set by the 1996 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA. We are left feeling abandoned, alone and petrified of what is to come. All we have is hope and unconditional love. Sadly, that can't fix my son’s issue due to his impaired self-awareness.
I am angry that our country has a rising crisis of mental illnes, but the laws handcuff us from helping our son who doesn’t know, or have the capacity to know, that he needs help. Due to his age he's protected by the HIPAA law.
How is it that we need to wait until he has to hurt someone, or himself?
Although, his symptoms are escalating, they are not, apparently, at the point at which we can intercede and get him help. He is still able enough to manipulate and talk his way out of things. This leaves us waiting and praying that what's to come isn’t so horrific that we can’t come back from it.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 30% of people with schizophrenia and 20% of those with bipolar disorder don’t have self- awareness so they don't know they need help. Those aged 18-25 have the highest prevalence of serious mental illness. Yet parents are helpless, and doctors and lawyers are shielded behind the legal rights of a 20-year-old who is unstable.
I'm heartened by state Sen. Karen Spilka's mental health parity bill, but it's not enough. It's time to update the law so families can act on behalf of their loved ones suffering from mental illness.
Maybe if HIPAA had been updated, the shootings at Sandy Hook, Thousand Oaks and Parkland would have been prevented. The shooters in those incidents had been red flagged by teachers, parents and doctors, yet nothing could be done. Do I think my child is going to commit a horrific event? No. But he is at high risk for harming himself due to poor judgement and impulsivity from his illness.
It amazes me that the professionals who have seen our son over the last few years don't see what we see. But then again, they don't live with him. Or they do see but, by law they just can't say.
I don't know. The only thing I do know is that I'm scared.
The American Psychiatric Association says 50% of mental illness begins by age 14 and that number jumps to 75% by 24. Mental illness and suicidal ideation have become a public health epidemic.
We must make changes to the HIPAA law to have a shot at reducing the suffering and protecting our loved ones.
Kate Decareau Rockett is a resident of Marblehead.
