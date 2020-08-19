Miss Ethel, our calico-and-tiger-colored cat, is turning 19 years old around the middle of this month. Last week we sat outside on our back lawn in the shade spread 12 feet apart in a circle, and ate takeout from our favorite Mexican restaurant. This has become a routine for us during the pandemic. It’s our way of staying in touch and spending time together.
As we were enjoying our dinner, someone asked about Miss Ethel. I said she sits around all day sleeping, getting up only to follow the sun from the skylights as it migrates across our family room floor. Once highly effective at catching mice, recently it seems as though she has permanently retired from her mouse-catching duties. Although she has started to slow down, she is still very social and interactive with everyone.
In June 2002, we adopted Miss Ethel and her sister, Lucy. Our daughter, Hannah, convinced my wife, Carol, and I to adopt the cats after spending time at her friend’s house after school. Her friend and family were moving out of state, so the cats needed a loving home.
When we got home I noticed that Lucy was much larger than Miss Ethel. I brought this to Carol’s attention and questioned whether they were in fact sisters. The next day Carol told me that after the veterinarian had examined the cats, he confirmed they were both healthy and received their shots. We also found out that Lucy was pregnant with three kittens. We had to discuss this issue, because there was no way we would be able to keep all five cats. We agreed that it would be best to find good homes for the kittens.
We found three good families interested in adopting the kittens. However, when the time came to bring the kittens to their new homes, Hannah insisted that we needed to keep the black tuxedo kitten, and named her Shadow. She certainly lived up to her name and would follow everyone around the house as if she were actually a shadow. Lucy, Ethel and Shadow were loving and wonderful pets through the years.
One morning about a year later Miss Ethel went missing. We looked everywhere for her. We then theorized that she somehow jumped out of a second-story window when the screen gave way. We went outside and looked all around in the yard. A short time later, as I was sitting at the kitchen table I happened to see a little calico-and-tiger-colored head with long white whiskers peeking through the sliding glass door on the back porch. Miss Ethel was okay. She must have landed on her feet and then walked around the house.
During the pandemic Miss Ethel has spent the majority of her time trying to train us, her humans, to attend to her needs. When she wants to be fed she will stare at you. If you don’t feed her immediately she begins to meow loudly.
As to the name Miss Ethel, no one can remember when or why we began using the prefix Miss. It may have come after Lucy and Shadow crossed the rainbow bridge a few years ago, which left her as the only remaining cat.
As the sun lowered toward the western horizon and prepared to set, our daughter Victoria went in the house to get the delicious blueberry pie for dessert. As she walked through the basement, we heard a loud scream. Victoria yelled, “Dad, come here quickly.” I hustled in to where Victoria was standing and saw Miss Ethel contently sitting with a dead mouse at her feet. It seems as though she has not retired from catching mice after all.
“Good girl,” I said to the proud feline. “I’m glad to see you still have it in you.”
I know that someday she will pass on, but as for now, we are fortunate to have this time to spend with our “Super Senior” cat. So here’s to you, Miss Ethel, happy 19th birthday!
Miss Ethel is featured on the September page of the Friends of Beverly Animals 2020 calendar.
Richard Mori was a reporter and columnist from 1975 to 1977 for The New Hampshire, the student newspaper at the University of New Hampshire. He is currently writing a novel based on his experiences during the 1970’s. He was appointed a Massachusetts district court justice in 1993.
