Column: Harrington at 83

He has not served in the United States Congress for 41 years, yet Michael J. Harrington continues to follow the political scene near and far with keen interest. Salem News correspondent Gary Larrabee sat down recently with the scion of the well-known Salem political family to get the life-long Democrat’s candid take on this unique time in Massachusetts and American political history.
“I look at what is happening politically in this country, the threats we see to our democracy,” Harrington says, “and I think of the fall of the Roman Empire. Like with the Romans, the damage being done to this country has been almost all self-inflicted.
“In our case, the damage has been considerable, with most of it emanating from the White House of Donald Trump; damage suffered internally and externally. Internally he has shattered the integrity of the office of president on a daily basis merely by his spoken word since he was elected. You cannot believe anything the man says.
“Externally he has seriously harmed America’s credibility with much of the rest of the world.
In so doing our relationships with a great many countries have been irreparably harmed.
I do not believe Mr. Trump, even after more than three years in office, relates to the serious business in which he is involved.
“At the same time Republicans have come to accept a new level of behavior from the president, a level of behavior many of us never imagined we would encounter.
We now accept crude behavior – and bizarre impulses -- from the man in the White House.
“The House and Senate, in retrospect, would have been better off working with a censure proceeding rather than an impeachment of Mr. Trump, especially with a general election coming up in November.
But the Democrats made a tactical decision, reluctantly on the part of Speaker Pelosi, to go forward with the impeachment process.
We knew where that was headed in the Senate – an acquittal.
“Domestically, the economy, in terms of jobs and the numbers from Wall Street, keep working in Mr. Trump’s favor.
The only negative issue is the national debt, and few people, least of all the president, seem concerned about the number reaching 23 trillion dollars.
The most recent fiscal year deficit was 984 billion dollars.
“This all points to the need of providing a mandatory civics lesson for every eligible voter as well as legislating a new requirement for public service.
That would hopefully create a more educated and responsive electorate than is currently constituted.
“I propose this because our democratic form of government is in danger.
It is a danger of its collapsing from within.
Why? Too much self-indulgence and not enough understanding of how our country works and what a citizen’s responsibilities are.
We’ve in some ways become a clueless society. We believe happy days will go on forever.
It may take some sustained trauma in our everyday lives to wake us up and create the change we need in our government, especially at the national level.
“We experienced a political immaculate conception 250 years ago, but that governing system needs fine tuning, possibly leading to the creation of a parliamentary system.
I see frustration and bewilderment in full bloom among legislators in Washington.
The democratic system is becoming less and less workable.
The politicians and we citizens are both, I’m afraid, becoming smug and satisfied.
We have the talent among 330 million to provide exceptional leaders, but the best do not wish to go into this line of work.
“Having said that, we continue to hold on dearly to our democratic form of government, including our process for electing a new president in 2020.
The race for the Democratic race is intriguing. I admire Sen. Sanders, the current front runner after winning the New Hampshire primary. But his time in the limelight has come and gone.
The vast American public does not understand, nor does it embrace, the merits of socialism as it could pertain to the American form of governing.
“I have been for some time, based on his answers to pertinent policy questions, a Pete Buttigieg supporter (Editor’s note: This interview was conducted before Buttigieg ended his campaign).
He knows what he’s talking about.
He has addressed the issues and provided context and valid responses.
The biggest issue regards Pete is his electability.
He certainly has the temperament for the debates and for dealing with Trump one-on-one.
I do not believe his age (38) will be a factor in the primaries nor the general election.
“Senator Warren’s campaign style, her intensity, has been somewhat off-putting.
Mayor Pete has more dimensionality. I also believe Pete has the intellectual star-power to deal with Trump and the generational distinction to appeal to the younger voter.
“Michael Bloomberg’s candidacy?
He is the new wild card. I give him credit as the most successful mayor in New York City in my lifetime.
His dedication to public service is unquestioned. His experience as an executive at that level is unique.
He knows how to get things done working efficiently with people. A Bloomberg-Trump campaign would be like a Carthaginian war among billionaires.
“Locally I’m puzzled with our current congressman. I’m not sure how much Seth Moulton is interested in the job after he ran for president.
Hopefully he will show a renewed passion for his local constituency going forward.”
Michael J. Harrington, 83, of Beverly, served as U.S. Representative from Massachusetts’ 6th Congressional District from 1969 to 1979. He became the first Democrat to win the district since 1875.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.