As we all try and cope with a pandemic now basically in our 10th month, and a new surge is happening that’s looking even worse than the initial crisis, a lot of us are wondering “will this ever end?” “Will we ever get back to normal?” “I miss people!”
Well, I’m in that category as well. Most of us have done a good job of behaving in a way that minimizes the risks to ourselves and to others. Many have not, but we’re managing. The good news, though, is that help is finally on the way. As I write this, the FDA is about to consider authorizing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Cambridge-based Moderna is a week behind, and early next year we should see applications from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson – with other companies still on the way.
We’re going to get out of this, and we’re going to get our lives back – but we need to hang on for a few more months. We need to keep wearing face coverings, keep our distance, avoid crowds, and avoid indoors with other people as much as we can. Yes, the flu shot isn’t perfect, but get it anyway, because it’ll make it less likely (at worst) that if you get the flu it would need a hospital visit.
Most importantly, these vaccines WILL WORK. We know this because they all target the same part of the virus. We have clinical results proving that two of them work really well and one works a little better than the average flu shot. We’ve had tens of thousands of Americans already participating in these vaccine trials, myself included (I enrolled in the AstraZeneca trial for their vaccine). I had my second dose this Monday (a month after the first), and the side effects have been minimal and manageable. And giving my arm for science with the possibility of COVID-19 immunity as a benefit is a risk I’d encourage any of you to take if given the opportunity.
In the end, we’re going to get our lives back. It’s coming, and soon. Until we’ve all had the opportunity to be immunized, though, we still need to do the basic things to protect ourselves and others that health officials have been drumming into us for months, now. And even for a while to come masks will still be a good idea for us to use in public, because there are things we don’t know yet about the vaccines. It’s not that we don’t know about safety (we very much do), it’s that we don’t have long-term data yet to tell whether the vaccines prevent you from spreading the virus at all, or just from getting sick if infected. Only time will give us those answers, but we already know that it’ll keep almost everyone from getting sick.
The way herd immunity really works is that enough people develop immunity to give a virus nowhere to easily spread anymore. If we get there the old-fashioned way, millions will likely die. If we get there with vaccines, people live. It’s basically that simple. When you can get vaccinated, do it. For yourself, for your family, and for your friends, neighbors, and fellow citizens.
And hopefully we can all be outside for a big regional party on July 4th, go to our kids’ graduations this June, and by fall we can have a normally weird Halloween. Science has made this all possible for 2021, now we need to do our parts.
Josh Turiel is Salem’s Ward 5 city councilor.