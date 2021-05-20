Column: Honesty, integrity and dignity in short supply in Washington

Last week, a true conservative lost her leadership position in the Republican Party for challenging Donald Trump and the “big lie” that the election was stolen. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) put her integrity ahead of fealty to one man as she honestly and forcefully appealed to colleagues to put the Constitution and the interests of the American people ahead of what is now the party of Trump.
As the Trump Party and the Democrats face off against each other, the country would benefit if both sides heeded professor Adam Grant from Trump’s alma mater, Wharton – argue as if you’re right but listen like you’re wrong. Some signs, small signs, this week point in that direction.
President Joe Biden’s poll numbers remain strong while Trump’s continue to slide. Trump Party leaders from Kevin McCarthy to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, perhaps begrudgingly, continue their allegiance to Trump. They fear Trump’s wrath and blindly place all their bets on a man who sees loyalty as a one-way street
In the meantime, Biden, with a steady hand, met first with Republican and Democratic leaders and with a group of Republican senators on his infrastructure plans. While both meetings seemingly went well, it was hard to find examples of attributes most people value in their daily lives, such as honesty, integrity and dignity.
House Majority Kevin McCarthy, after meeting with Biden said, “I don’t think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election.” He apparently didn’t check with Trump. That moment didn’t last long. He followed his comments with a message to his followers: “I just met Corrupt Joe Biden and he’s STILL planning to push his radical Socialist agenda onto the American people.”
The Party of Trump has been invited to the table at the White House but insists on trashing the chef. Polls indicate voters aren’t buying the GOP message.
Trump Party loyalists don’t focus on substance. Democrats do a better job questioning proposed spending in the infrastructure bill. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Steve Rattner, former lead adviser to the Obama task force on the auto industry, have both challenged the size and scope of the plan with facts, calmly presented.
There are good reasons to be concerned about federal spending. Trump added $7.8 trillion to the national debt, an amount in new debt equal to about $23,500 for every American, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and President Biden is continuing the trend. But Republicans focus on sound bites, scream no new taxes, government overreach and socialism.
At the House oversight committee hearing, Republicans added little substance: Ralph Norman of South Carolina questioned whether the rioters were even Trump supporters. Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia saw Jan. 6 as a “normal tourist visit.” Paul Gosar of Arizona accused the Department of Justice of “harassing peaceful patriots across the country.”
On a positive note, the week ended with a bipartisan agreement in the House Homeland Security Committee on a 10-member commission to study causes and lessons learned from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The agreement avoided the false equivalency of linking Jan. 6 with violence in cities across the country during the summer of 2020, largely over racial issues. That failure was too much for Trump sycophants Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Sen. Mitch McConnell. Both came out against the “bi-partisan” commission, even though Democrats had agreed to Republican demands.
This week, there were signs that more Republican leaders are willing to criticize Trump as they look toward a GOP built around policy, not personality. Alabama Gov. Asa Hutchinson criticized House leadership for ousting Cheney. Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced he won’t run for reelection, instead focusing on building the party around policies. Rep. Fred Upton called false statements by his Republican House colleagues about the Jan. 6 attack “bogus.” And the Republican election head in Maricopa County, Arizona, called Trump’s recent comments about election fraud “unhinged.” It’s a start, but way too early to know whether Cheney and others can break Trump’s cult-like hold on leadership.
Professor Grant puts Trump’s lack of honesty, integrity and dignity in perspective. At the recent graduation of Bentley University students, former Bentley President Gloria Larson urged graduates to follow Grant’s guidance to argue like you’re right — but listen like you are wrong.
That advice might just lead a few in Washington and elsewhere to value more the dignity of the individual, the integrity of the process and the honesty necessary to acknowledge truth, attributes in short supply in politics today.
Carl Gustin is a North Shore resident who writes occasionally on local, regional and national issues.
