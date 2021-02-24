Column: How to read a column

This is the last in a sequence of four columns about this political moment and the possibility of a reckoning within both the Republican Party and the citizenry as a whole. I have emphasized the importance of achieving – ultimately – a meaningful solidarity across the populace.
This would entail difficult changes for both political parties. It would require Republicans to abandon their conspiracy beliefs, drop their claims to be the only true patriots, and reject the widespread falsehoods that too many of them embrace today. And it would require Democrats to abandon the myopia, haughtiness and willful dismissiveness of others that too many of them embrace today. Above all, it would require all of us to talk with others with whom we disagree.
Unfortunately, the quality of the skills that people are bringing to our political discussions today is too frequently terrible. Whether we are reading a column or arguing with a friend, we seem to be forgetting the basics of productive dialogue.
The title of this column could just as well be “How to have a discussion.” For – Democrat or Republican – if you can read a column well, then you’ve got the skills for a good conversation. What follows may seem elementary, but the conduct of much political debate today simply ignores the best practices of examining and weighing ideas.
Think of a column as a sort of opening statement on a subject that invariably requires many more words and paragraphs to fully explore. There are no 800 words that can adequately – not even remotely – capture the full essence of anything.
So the wise reader – just like a good listener and a good debater – will try to identify the point of the column, or of spoken words. What is the writer – or speaker – trying to say? To discern this, the listener must learn how to process the whole composition and not focus overly on a sentence or two that he may like or dislike. To do this, the reader (or listener) must – at least temporarily – step out of his own shoes and opinions and immerse himself fully in the perspective of the speaker.
Read a column, or hear a friend’s opinion. Were you successful? Can you identify the point of the column? Can you verbalize for yourself the argument of the speaker? Can you – with thoroughness and persuasiveness – articulate both the pros and cons of whatever political positions or hypotheses are under scrutiny?
When we are discussing or arguing politics with others, the surest test that we can give ourselves to be sure that we are both understanding and considering the ideas of the other person is to voice and summarize that person’s views and reasoning and do it well, fairly, and accurately. If we cannot do that – even for a brief period of time – then we will be unable to have a meaningful dialogue.
Furthermore, we must be able to argue against our own ideas and positions. Can you persuasively describe the assumptions, weaknesses and shortcomings in your own views? If you cannot – or won’t – do that, then you will be a poor political conversationalist.
Finally, Democrat or Republican, how do you approach the news? Do you prefer information that affirms what you already believe or do you welcome material that is new to you, challenges you, and requires adjustments to your understandings?
Mostly, nobody likes to be wrong. But think how cool it is to be liberated from a misconception, to learn new stuff, understand people who are not like you, and to labor less in complacency, unknowing, and reaction.
Whether we’re writing or speaking, every column and conversation can at best be only a small piece of an ongoing discussion. Today the world is incredibly complex and interconnected, the stakes around so much are so high, and our passions are on hair-trigger alert. Many Democrats and Republicans exist in politically incompatible worlds, opposing realities, and different moral universes. The chasms between us are huge. Sometimes, it can seem as though the only thing we share is anger.
But there is something we all share, and it is integral to our nation’s credos and the way we Americans ideally imagine ourselves; it is also central to the development of the thinker-citizen. That thing is the aspirational identity of our country as a place where people are free to strive, achieve, and grow into the best version of ourselves that we can conceive.
We are architects, lawyers, carpenters, mechanics, bankers, businessmen, nurses, accountants, truck drivers, software engineers, journalists, welders and more. We pride ourselves on the skills and competencies that we bring to our jobs. We study and hone our crafts and aspire to advance.
Being a citizen in a democracy is no less a task and a responsibility. Why would we be satisfied to be lax and incompetent in our role as citizens? We wouldn’t approach work that way. Yet that’s what we are doing when we accept our lack of craftsmanship in listening, speaking and thinking.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.
