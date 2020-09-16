It has been discouraging to see the rioting in Portland and other cities over the summer. Aside from the danger to life and property, the rioting detracts from and delegitimizes many of the peaceful protests that have been dedicated to raising awareness of racial inequality in our country. Some of us have experienced fallout from this locally, albeit in less drastic form. A couple from our church has had their Black Lives Matter sign stolen from their front lawn three times over the summer. On one occasion the homeowner actually apprehended the thieves in the act of stealing his sign. As a woman stuffed the sign in the trunk of their car, a man jumped out of the driver’s seat waving a Bible. I never found out if he was holding the Bible upside down, but he did seem to be mimicking a stance he saw somewhere else, and that he thought might somehow legitimize his actions. He began yelling that as a Christian the Bible teaches that God doesn’t want BLM signs because they promote violence. My biblically literate parishioner told the man that he was ready to go toe-to-toe with him on Bible verses, and suggested they start with the Ten Commandments as found in Exodus 20 or Deuteronomy 5, both of which list the eighth commandment as “Thou shalt not steal.” The man lowered the Bible, turned and skulked quietly back to his car.
This faux debate rages on as the riots continue. Internet searches have unearthed all sorts of BLM conspiracy theories. Perhaps it’s a sign of the times, but why can’t something simply mean what it says? Can’t “Black Lives Matter” just mean that the lives of Black people matter? Isn’t a sign like this supposed to make one think? Could it be possible that seeing the words “Black Lives Matter” on a sign in someone’s yard might cause the reader to wonder why such a thing might need to be stated?
Perhaps the sign reader might think about the fact that Black lives were the captives of the vicious institution of slavery for hundreds of years in this country. Perhaps the reader of such a sign might have heard of the 4,400 Black lives that were taken by lynching, burning, shootings and beatings from 1877 to 1950. In my parishioner’s case the people stealing the sign were clearly old enough to have lived through the 60s when rioting often obscured the efforts of peaceful protest in the civil rights movement. They must have seen the video of George Floyd’s Black life not mattering to a white police officer.
Why is it so easy to dismiss such a cause simply because some of its proponents are behaving badly? As a Christian minister I hope that I would not be judged by the bad behavior of this couple claiming to be Christian. To be honest, I have always hoped that as a member of the Christian church today, I would not be judged for the tainted history of the Christian church through the ages. And, as a white American, I hope that I will not be judged for centuries of slavery, for decades of Jim Crow laws, or for the insidious racism embedded in our institutions. Seeing a sign that says “Black Lives Matter” causes me to look within and wonder what really matters in my life.
A long time ago Jesus was asked which commandment was the greatest; it was a bit of a test, since at the time there were more than the 10 that usually come to mind; there were 613 in the Mitzvot. Jesus answered with the famous words from Matthew 22:37-40:
“Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.”
We did put up a Black Lives Matter sign in front of our church. No one has tried to steal it yet; maybe because it’s on church property. But that’s really not a huge worry; the greater concern is that we want our neighbors, all of our neighbors, to know that we love them, especially those who have experienced hate because of the color of their skin. We want them to know that they matter. Don’t you?
The Rev. Michael J. Duda is a resident of Rockport and pastor of First Church in Wenham.
||||