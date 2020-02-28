While writing for an insurance trade paper in 1999, I watched now-Gov. Charlie Baker tell a packed room of insurance professionals how he saved Harvard Pilgrim Health Care from bankruptcy. We were all eager to hear how he prevented so many people from losing their health care and he gave a terrific presentation.
A few years later the Insurance Partnership launched under Gov. Mitt Romney, and since I was a freelancer, I eagerly called and bought my first individual health plan.
In 2010, when “Obamacare” was in development, I wrote about the new federal health care system for an insurance audience. Private insurers wanted to know all they could because the year before, single-payer went off the table, and they’d have to play in the individual market sandbox.
A couple of years later, I experienced the National HealthCare System in England. My husband and I had purchased a health care policy for our time there. After he developed a fever and was feeling very sick over a couple of days, we went to a hospital in a major city to get him checked out. He almost got thrown out of triage for the crime of not being a citizen — I think. We held our ground that he was indeed sick, and that we had a paying policy, so he did see a doctor and got the meds he needed. It was weird. NHS gave me a taste of what the GOP warned in 2009 — that single-payer could lead to poor health care quality and treatment rationing.
Of course, that Obamacare is history now. But, I was still buying my health insurance through the individual market last year when I found a lump. My high-premium private insurance policy took me through intense discovery, aggressive surgery and chemo treatment with the doctors and treatment centers I most wanted to work with for this fight. That policy ended in 2019 — it was no longer being offered to the individual market.
I spent a lot of time on the phone discussing CPT codes during last year’s open enrollment while doing chemo, and I couldn’t get a match for that platinum plan. I checked out my other option, my out-of-state company’s group health care plans, but even the highest level plan would have resulted in significant financial impact from health care bills. Luckily, I found a high-premium, high-coverage gold plan on the individual market that covers my treatment this year.
What concerns me the most is that the brokers tell me that carriers want to get out of the individual market. There is no federal health care law there to support it.
Despite my experience writing about and buying health insurance, I really can’t tell anyone why health care costs are so high, or why things like hearing aids are not covered, or when the 25 million Americans who lost their coverage with repeal of ACA will be able to procure coverage they can afford. I don’t know what will happen in 2021, or if I can get what I need on the individual market. But what I can tell you is that I am personally willing to pay higher premiums for higher risk assurance, and broader access to care options.
I very much want there to be a public healthcare option, but I don’t want to be forced off private insurance (within four years) along with another 149 million Americans while the federal government spends trillions to create a new healthcare system under the Bernie Sanders Medicare for All Plan.
I’d rather roll back the Trump tax plan — which will generate $1.4 trillion in revenue, according to the Pete Buttigieg Medicare for All Who Want It Plan — and spend $1.5 trillion over 10 years to get us back to creating a healthcare system that covers more people, stays one that people want to use, and let’s me buy the best plan for myself and my family on a robust individual market.
Andrea Fox is a resident of Beverly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.