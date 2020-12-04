For most of us, the holidays are a mixed bag. If we’re lucky, we have good food and drink and people with whom to spread the cheer. Perhaps a favorite Christmas carol lightens our step, or there’s extra cash to spend, or we appreciate a fluffy snowfall before it turns to slush.
The holidays can also bring stress, aggravation and heartache. Long lines at checkout, a gift list exceeding our budget, a pang of grief as we delete a name from our address list. And that’s on a good year. When we throw in a global pandemic and the recent election cycle, the highs will feel higher as we discover small or familiar yuletide joys, but the lows may feel lower as we face the social and financial ramifications of the past year.
Toward the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a client was bemoaning her trials as a single woman during a worldwide social shutdown. “Would you believe,” she told me, “what some schmuck on CNN said single people should do if we’re feeling lonely during the pandemic? He said we should hug ourselves. Hug ourselves!” I cringed with empathy. “As if,” she continued, offering a few well-placed expletives not suitable for a family newspaper, “as if I’m going to hunker down on the couch and give myself a warm embrace and it’s all going to feel better! Unbelievable!”
Suffice it to say, I will not be recommending that anyone hug themselves as a salve to our sorrows as we round the bend into month nine and experience a collective shudder at the cold, dark months that lie ahead. Instead I will address the very real issue of social isolation and loneliness that we might all face this COVID winter and holiday season, but which our older adult neighbors may face more acutely and with more dire consequences as social distancing and the loss of normal routines and rhythms amplifies the loneliness and social isolation that were already in place.
Loneliness and social isolation among older adults represents a public health crisis that has long existed but only recently received attention. As social beings who evolved to be part of a tribe, modern humans who are lonely or isolated can live in a chronic state of “fight or flight” stress. This stress triggers the release of stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline which, in turn, can have a serious impact on the immune and cardiovascular systems and can also contribute to depression, anxiety, cognitive impairment, and even premature death. In other words, loneliness and social isolation aren’t just unfortunate, they are lethal.
So what do we do? There are bigger conversations to be had and social policies to be enacted to resolve the issue of social isolation at a systemic level, which are beyond the scope of this piece. What follows are some immediate, concrete strategies for people facing loneliness and isolation over the holidays. If you are one of those people, keep this list handy and try some of them out. If you are not, take a look down your street or hallway and chances are you’ll recognize someone who is. Knock on their door. Engage them in safe, socially distanced conversation. Ask if there is anything they need. If you can’t help, connect them with someone who can.
Things to do to stave off loneliness, social isolation, or the effects thereof:
Maintain a routine. Get out of bed, get showered, get dressed. Schedule your day into discrete blocks of time. This is when I eat, this is when I exercise, this is when I read, this is when I do something creative. Routine is never sexy, but it keeps us grounded and gives us a sense of purpose and action.
Monitor your sleep, diet and exercise. Taking care of our bodies and our brains makes us feel better. Feeling better allows us to think more clearly, calmly and creatively.
Recognize negative thoughts and behaviors. Pay attention to unhelpful messages playing on repeat in your head. Watch out for black and white thinking, making mountains out of molehills, or hyperfocusing on the negatives. Be mindful of replaying things that have already passed or worrying about things that haven’t.
Get help. Reach out to a therapist or clergy member. Call your local office on aging and get connected to your community supports, whether it’s a delivered meal, help at home, or a friendly (albeit likely virtual) visitor.
Get outside. Humans need fresh air, and there are ways to get it even with COVID and frigid temperatures. If nothing else, crack a window or step out onto the porch. Fill your lungs, move your legs, and keep your eyes up in the event that someone says hello.
Just do it. Behavioral activation is a fancy concept which says that by doing something that has previously brought you pleasure, even if you have little interest in doing it right now, you are likely to improve your mood. So if there’s a thing you used to like to do, or that you kinda-sorta like to do, go do it. If someone calls or texts, pick it up or text them back. If someone extends a safe invitation, say yes.
Engage your creativity. Paint, color, build, sing, cook. If you think you can’t do any of those things well, try one anyways. Creating something increases confidence and purpose, which improves our mood.
Take care of something. Whether it’s a plant, a goldfish or a rescue dog, taking care of another living thing can inspire us to take better care of ourselves. Other living things are also good company.
Volunteer. Giving back to your community helps to shift the focus away from your own woes and onto someone in need. Even if you may benefit from a volunteer yourself, there’s no rule that you can’t volunteer your own time in return. There are plenty of opportunities for calling or writing for a good cause that don’t require you to leave your house.
Distract, distract, distract. When all else fails, don’t let the negative thoughts get to you. Find a crossword, a sudoku, a computer game, or a jigsaw puzzle and let yourself get lost until you regain your footing.
Meditate. Ten minutes a day of sitting upright, hands on your lap, eyes closed, and observing your breath move in, and out, and in, and out, is scientifically proven to improve mood and mental clarity.
Be careful of social media. If seeing what everyone else is doing inspires you or warms your heart or helps you to feel closer, keep doing it. If it makes you feel worse, stop.
Watch out for negative coping mechanisms. Alcohol, sex, gambling and shopping may feel good, but they’re not always good for you. Moderation is key. If you can’t say that something is healthy for you, try not to do it.
Avoid negative stimuli. Good old social media is always there to help us feel worse or more lonely, but sometimes it’s a sad song or a holiday movie that brings us pain. If it isn’t making you feel good, you don’t have to keep watching or listening or looking.
Philip C. Higgins, PhD, LICSW, of Lighthouse Counseling of Salem, wrote this column as part of a collaboration with the Salem for All Ages task force.
||||