Column: Lessons for Salem State from Dr. Angela Davis

On Jan. 22, more than 700 members of the Salem State University community attended the 31st Annual MLK Convocation and keynote by renowned educator, scholar and social activist Dr. Angela Y. Davis. The presence of a public intellectual of Dr. Davis’ stature marked a momentous occasion for Salem State.
And Dr. Davis did not disappoint. In her address, and later during a panel with student leaders, she made the unequivocal claim that an interdisciplinary liberal arts education with degrees in the humanities and social sciences are indispensable in the struggle for racial equity and social justice. These are the very disciplines that have informed Dr. Davis’ own life and work. Additionally, as an educator, Dr. Davis identified affordable public higher education rooted in equity as an integral element of the 21st century abolitionist movement she’s the most influential advocate for. To those of us at SSU who take pride in the 19th century anti-slavery abolitionist efforts of Charlotte Forten, our first Black graduate, it was a powerful reminder of the critical work of our own time.
Many of the things Dr. Davis mentioned we already do at SSU, and we do them well. In particular, we are at the vanguard in the creation of a Diversity, Power Dynamics and Social Justice general education requirement: a course that all students must complete to graduate. But in addition, we offer full degree programs in the disciplines and interdisciplines required to fulfill our broader goal of preparing students to lead in the areas of social justice and equity no matter the career they pursue. Thousands of SSU students have graduated with or are currently pursuing majors in the very fields Dr. Davis identified as transformative: Media Studies, American Studies, Sociology, Latino Studies, Gender Studies, World Languages, Philosophy, History, Art, and Political Science, just to name a few. Staff members who advise students and faculty and librarians who develop, run, and teach in these degree programs should rightly feel proud of their work. After all, they contribute towards both the state’s equity agenda and SSU’s mission “to serve the communities of the North Shore,” a population disproportionally impacted by our nation’s opportunity gap.
The programs highlighted by Dr. Davis are regularly accessible to and pursued by students at elite public or private institutions. By offering these programs of study at SSU we are able to live up to the highest calling of public higher education: to ensure opportunity for all. And because, as Dr. Davis asserted, these programs solidify knowledge and skills essential for liberation and change, we are also able to ensure that the future leaders and changemakers in Massachusetts will hail from SSU.
However, we shouldn’t be complacent. A financial crisis exacerbated by the current pandemic has emboldened the for-profit business mentality that has come to dominate university boards and leadership across the nation and here at home has placed these very programs in jeopardy in favor of professional tracks based on dubious projections of the future employability of graduates with such degrees. Why are we asking our students “what do you intend to do with that degree?” when we should be asking them “what are the problems you want to solve? what are the questions you want to try to answer?” Such questions are at the center of elite educational institutions. Yet at SSU and other public universities the “public good” is being reduced to producing graduates whose degrees map on to jobs with the same names and a narrowing focus that sees our students as little more than future employees serving those with more access to transformative degrees, thereby maintaining the status quo rather than challenging it.
But careers and degrees don’t need to match. They never have. Countless successful people in a diversity of fields (including our own SSU graduates) have used their degrees in the programs currently being threatened to change our world. Katie Couric has a BA in American Studies, Stacy Abrams in Interdisciplinary Studies, Carly Fiorina in Philosophy and Medieval History, Oprah Winfrey in Communication and Performing Arts, Sonia Sotomayor in History and Puerto Rican Studies, Amanda Gorman in Sociology, and Mitt Romney in English. The list goes on. It is not a truism that either employment or a well-lived life are limited by one’s major or minor. Let’s be clear, considering the populations most likely impacted, austerity in the form of program elimination in public universities are a form of colorblind racism.
Our campus and our nation have been publicly discussing the need to ensure equity for months. And yet our leaders are ignoring the solution that Dr. Davis made clear. In addition to consolidating a culture of inclusion on our campus, truly serving our students entails both offering them professional tracks if they so desire, and, critically, making available and encouraging them to pursue those Humanities and Social Sciences programs that will allow them to become the agents of and leaders in the structural change that our country desperately needs. Dr. Davis called on our students to pursue these pathways. Will we offer them an opportunity to heed her call?
Guillermo Avila-Saavedra and Elizabeth Duclos-Orsello are professors and department chairs at Salem State University.
||||