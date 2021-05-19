Column: Lessons unlearned

My grandson is currently undergoing infantry basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia. I am happy that apparently, as of Sept. 11, 2021,he will not be sent to Afghanistan, all of our forces having been withdrawn by then.
There are those who say we should hold the fort there. They use post-war Germany and Japan, and later, South Korea as examples of how staying the course resulted in three prosperous ,democratic countries. However, the difference between them and Afghanistan and Iraq was that Germany and Japan were totally defeated in World War II and had to accept whatever the victorious powers offered. Luckily for them, what was provided was the Marshall Plan, not a totally beneficent gesture by the United States, as we knew that a weak Germany and Japan would be an open invitation to Russia to gobble up more countries as it did in Eastern Europe.
Also, just as important, both countries were homogeneous, proud, literate, hard-working populations, fertile ground for a thriving democratic society. South Korea today is a prosperous, democratic nation. We stumbled our way into the Korean War, declaring diplomatically in 1949 that Korea was outside the circle of places we would defend, a go-ahead for Russia and China to give North Korea the OK to invade in 1950. Since American troops were advising the South Korean army, we had no choice but to respond. Three years later and 38,000 American deaths (I honor their service), the original 38th parallel dividing line was restored. (Our relatively small military presence there today is more of a trip-wire that North Korea dare not activate). But again, South Korea is a homogeneous, literate, hard-working, proud people who hopefully will be reunited with their fellow Koreans in the North much as East and West Germany was reunited.
Recently I was reminded of what might have been when I was assembling a beautifully crafted kitchen table and chairs, each part labeled “Made in Vietnam.” If at the Versailles Treaty in 1919 the vengeful, greedy, victorious powers in World War I, especially France, had listened to a small Vietnamese waiter who wanted independence for his 6,000-year-old Vietnamese people, years later Ho Chi Minh would not have gone to China and Russia to achieve that goal against his latest opponent, the U.S. Again, there are still today people who say the we had North Vietnam on the ropes after Tet and that if we killed another couple hundred thousand or so Vietnamese (2 million to 3 million already dead), they would crumble. That attitude reminds me of what an American Army officer said as he witnessed the destruction of the South Vietnamese town of BenTre during the Tet offensive: “We may have to destroy the town in order to save it.” When we left, the South Vietnamese “leaders” fled to their nests already feathered by American dollars, the rest of South Vietnam suffering the perhaps justified, vengeful retribution inflicted by the conquering North Vietnamese. (I have three friends whose names are on the Vietnam Wall and two others who are still suffering the aftereffects of being in that war. I honor their sacrifice.)
Our response in Afghanistan to 9/11 was effective and swift. Utilizing U.S. Special Ops, U.S. air power and local, well-paid warlords, we drove the Taliban and al-Qaida out of the country. Instead of remaining for a time to stabilize the situation, we abandoned the job. Fueled by the Cheney/Wolfowitz desire to create a flagship democracy in Iraq by overthrowing Saddam Hussein, and bolstered by a completely bogus claim that Saddam had weapons of mass destruction, we conquered Iraq and then completely bungled whatever good could result by a series of errors, one of which was the disbanding of the Iraq army, the only force that could maintain order after our surely “quick departure. “ Again, we didn’t factor in the fact that Iraq was a “nation” cobbled together after World War I by Britain, an area with at least three distinct factions, the Kurds, Sunnis and Shiites, none of which could cooperate to create a united Iraq. The later issue of Obama’s eventual withdrawal of American troops and the rise and fall of ISIS is a complicated one, but the one fact that remains is the “Iraqis” are not up to defending their “country.”
Afghanistan, “The Graveyard of Empires,” a mélange of tribes, ethnic and religious groups, languages and corrupt power groups, has not had, except for brief periods of time, what could be called a central government. Twenty years after we entered Afghanistan, we have suffered 2,300 U.S troops dead, 20,000 wounded (I honor their service), presided over the deaths of 100,000-200,000 Afghans and spent a trillion dollars and the situation is still tenuous. (As in the Vietnam debacle, I’m sure that the Afghan “leaders” in Kabul already have their nests feathered elsewhere with American dollars.) In 1964, Lyndon Johnson said, “I will not send American boys 6,000 miles away to fight a war that Asian boys should be fighting.” Unfortunately, he didn’t keep his word, but the a same question could be asked of our presence in Afghanistan and Iraq. Am I going to send my grandson into a situation that has never been solved even with 100,000 troops to ensure that the Taliban do not regain control of Afghanistan, return the country to the seventh century, and wreak fierce punishment on any Afghan who assisted our effort?” No. That’s up to the Afghans and Iraqis.
Since World War II, the United States has attempted to provide the training wheels for fledgling democracies; some have succeeded, some failed. Terrorist groups have and will infiltrate Iraq and Afghanistan, but I am confident that our superb military is again up to countering those threats without a military presence in either country.
James J. McNiff of Danvers is a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army.
