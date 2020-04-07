When I sneezed for the fourth time in a row, my thoughts immediately turned to the Spotify playlist for my Zoom funeral.
Such is life in isolation with (maybe) COVID-19. Every cough, every ache, every caught breath brings thoughts of the end.
Nine days ago, my doctor told me to quarantine from my family. I’d had mild, but concerning, symptoms of the deadly coronavirus. None of the dangerous ones (fever, cough, breathing trouble) but the overwhelming body aches, worse-than-migraine headache, light-headedness and nausea were enough for her.
“Do I have COVID?” I asked, over the phone.
“Maybe,” she replied.
Not sick enough or in the right field of work for a test, I had to settle for a diagnosis of (maybe) COVID-19. Treatment was bed rest, fluids, and complete isolation from family for at least seven days plus three days without symptoms or Tylenol.
The next four days were a bit of a blur in my attic hideaway. Sleep mixed with as much work as I could pull off mixed with family FaceTime, binge sessions of “Tiger King” and “Ozark” (highly recommend) and reading “The Shining,” which our 14-year-old and I had started weeks ago (a decision that made more sense before I was isolated in the attic).
The symptom list didn’t grow but the ones I had got worse quickly. I still wasn’t sick enough to get the test but I was sick enough to get knocked down -- hard. If this is what mild feels like, I’ll forever be grateful not to have serious.
I know people are dying of this thing I might have, some days by the arena-full. There are people who have my symptoms and far worse. Then there are those who had it but don’t have our attic hideaway, our roof, my wife or kids to check in or bring them food, my dog to wait for me anxiously, my colleagues to pick up the slack, my job, our savings.
I know I am lucky and still am.
I’m also mad. Mad that I couldn’t get a test so I didn’t have to wonder about that sneezing fit and panic over every (maybe) symptom. Mad my government didn’t listen to the scientists and prepare with enough tests so I could know, equipment so we could all feel safe, hospital beds so we could all know we’d have a place if we need it.
And I am sad. Sad my father called in tears because, no matter what I said, I couldn’t say “I’ll be fine.” Sad my kids weren’t asking, probably just internalizing all this in the life-changing way that no FaceTime call from the attic can help. Sad my wife has to be alone to manage me on top of our kids, house and the dog alongside her own fears, her own anger, her own very demanding job.
And, yes, I am scared. Scared that whatever I have would get worse -- it still could. Scared that I or someone I love might get this or worse after all of the ICU beds and ventilators are taken up. Scared my government still doesn’t seem to get it, that old fights haven’t washed away in this defining moment of our lives.
That’s the thing I’m most stuck on (when I’m not panicking). This is our moment. The “where were you then” moments -- 9/11, the Kennedy assassination, Pearl Harbor -- those now oddly pale in comparison because this one allows for conscious thought of what it means while it’s happening.
So at the same time there’s fear, anger and more, it’s hard to know you’re living the moment you’ll reflect back on for the rest of your days and not be hopeful. Hopeful that those around you will remember the same and act accordingly. Hopeful we will, in that way the poets write about, rise to the moment and find again the better angels of our nature.
We see hope, in simple and grand acts of kindness amid the fear. We see first responders, medical professionals and scientists who keep showing up and speaking their truths. We see communities, like ours here in Salem, stepping up to help the most vulnerable. And we see a new group of heroes, once vilified and cast aside, still showing up for a minimum wage job to keep our supply chain, grocery stores and pharmacies open.
In a few days, if I can stay healthy, I can emerge from my (maybe) COVID isolation in the attic. I can’t wait to again hug my family, pet my dog, sit on my couch, and take socially distant walks around our amazing city. I can’t wait to not fear the fourth sneeze in a row.
But I won’t forget this moment. I know that it has changed me -- and (maybe) all of us -- for the better.
David R. Guarino is a Salem resident, dad and husband.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.