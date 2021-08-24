Column: Lives and minds at different tempos

Everybody knows that life in the physical world has three dimensions. But another dimension — time — is often forgotten, or perhaps seen as backdrop. Its significance can sometimes seemingly be outcompeted by physical realities.
But all life is lived at a certain tempo, and the speed of that tempo is important but frequently unnoticed, taken for granted, or just assumed to be the way things are.
What I think is really significant is that — within highly modern industrial cultures — each generation experiences life at a faster tempo than previous ones. A corollary to that is no generation can consistently experience life at the tempo of its forebears.
Because of the nature of epistemology, we each imagine that our generation lives at a “normal” and appropriate tempo. Our happiness and contentedness inevitably become associated with this tempo. Intellectually, we may know that society before us lived at slower speeds, but we cannot viscerally feel what that was like.
As a 69-year-old, I reflect on this when I look at younger generations. I think how different is the tempo of life for my 30-year-old son than it was for my grandfather, who died 45 years ago.
When I was in grade school, my grandparents owned a house on Lake Winnipesaukee. It was old, modest, heated by a wood stove, and reached by a dirt road. We would drive up from Massachusetts on many summer weekends and stay for a couple of nights.
Even as a child of 7, 8, or 9, while there I could feel my grandfather’s sense of time. Nobody “did” anything all day. Other than a swim in the lake, we just explored the woods or sat for hours on the porch and talked and ate. There was no boat, just a mesh crawfish trap hung off the dock.
The house had a separate woodshed, and languorously amassing as much kindling and cut wood as he could was my grandfather’s sole “activity.” My father assisted in this. This work was done at a pace that barely merits the word “pace.”
The two of them — with sawhorses and a giant splitting block — would use axes and large bow saws to shorten and split the abundant limbs that lay everywhere in the surrounding woods. I loved being there, watching them work, listening to their talk, and being permitted to collect and break kindling.
But it is the tempo of those times — the late 1950s and early 1960s — that I am able to feel. My grandfather would put down his saw and light a pipe. My father would pause and sit down too. They’d talk, and be silent, and think. They’d talk some more, and just look out at the woods. I’d mostly listen.
My grandfather was a career shop foreman at General Electric in Lynn, and he was politically conservative. My father was a school principal at that time, and a liberal. They disagreed about nearly everything, but in the nicest way. They were fond of each other.
They each read newspapers diligently, and they each could quote the columnists of the day and cite current events. Their conversation was leisurely, interwoven as it was throughout the woodcutting and the quiet day.
There was no internet then, no smartphones, no devices, and only one phone — which rarely rang — in the house. As my father and grandfather talked, they had to rely on their knowledge, life experiences, memory and thinking and reasoning skills in order to sustain the conversation. They also brought patience, composure, and a long attention span to the talking.
There was no Google to consult if some fact seemed in dispute. They had to figure out how to proceed on their own. Which troubled them not a whit, because that was the way of their time.
As I watch younger generations today — and many older people too — I am struck at the gulf between the tempo of today and that of my grandfather’s time.
I see the extraordinarily constant presence of screens in the lives of young people today, and I see that they are largely unconscious of how consumed they are by all things digital and web-related. Whether it’s texting, gaming, doing schoolwork, sending selfies, consuming videos, fact-checking, using innumerable apps, or messaging on one platform or another, their lives contain hours of online being. They did not choose this; it’s the time they were born into.
All things Webworld have redefined our sense of time. Patience, attention spans, willingness to reflect, and the capacity to accept complexity and uncertainty have all become degraded in the current age. Conditioned by the speed of downloads and algorithms, we do not much value deliberateness.
There is real danger here. Without time and stillness for reflection, we may not be adequately processing unfolding developments in society. Ironically, we — both young and old — may be too connected, stimulated, and entertained to absorb the significance of all that is happening.
And as older people pass away, the only “habits of mind” that will be left are those that were created after the birth of the internet.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.