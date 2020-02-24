Column: Looking for climate leadership

While far too many municipal “leaders” in Massachusetts seem content to sit on their hands wishing that the climate change/global warming conversation would just go away, there are several communities that have officially acknowledged the critical nature of the situation and have taken decisive actions to begin to cut down the level of greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.
In alphabetical order, here is what some of them have been doing:
Amherst. The town of Amherst passed a bylaw that requires new and renovated municipal buildings to be powered and heated entirely by renewable energy.
The town is also running a pilot program to demonstrate the viability of electric buses to transport students to and from school, emissions-free.
Berkley. Berkley is a small town located in between Taunton and Fall River. The town now contains four separate solar farms, whose electrical energy is produced privately, then sold to the Taunton Municipal Lighting Plant through what are called power purchase agreements.
The solar power is distributed through the Taunton municipal grid into Taunton, Raynham and Berkley, and to portions of Dighton, Lakeville and Bridgewater.
Brookline. In November 2019 the Brookline Town Meeting, in an unusually aggressive action, voted on and passed – by a vote of 207 to 3 – a bylaw that, if approved by the state’s attorney general, is intended to ban oil and gas installation infrastructure in both new buildings and substantial renovations.
Supporters of the legislation say it will decrease carbon emissions from buildings in Brookline by 15% over the next 30 years.
Gloucester. The city of Gloucester should be crowned the King or Queen of Green among North Shore communities.
Its two towering wind turbines at the Blackburn Business Park provide the power for all municipal properties, and together they save the city approximately $750,000 per year in electricity costs.
Gloucester became a designated Massachusetts Green Community in 2010. It has a designated and paid position of clean energy initiatives manager, and has also created a Clean Energy Commission that advises the mayor on clean energy options.
Gosnold. Gosnold is located on Cuttyhunk Island in Buzzards Bay about midway between New Bedford and Martha’s Vineyard.
It hosts a small island population of around 50 people year-round, but its population swells to around 300 during the summer months.
All of Gosnold’s electricity used to come from diesel generators until a few years ago.
That’s when the Gosnold Electric Light Commission came up with a plan for a solar-based, battery-backed microgrid.
The solar microgrid is one of the first community-scale microgrids in the country.
At times when the solar panels are generating more electricity than is being consumed, excess power is fed into a 1.25 megawatt-hour lithium-ion battery. The system provides about 50% of Gosnold’s summertime peak power needs, and about 80% during the rest of the year.
Holyoke. Holyoke is an old industrial city located on the west bank of the Connecticut River, just north of Chicopee and Springfield. For more than 50 years most of its electricity came from an old and inefficient coal-fired generating plant in town.
The plant’s dirty emissions resulted over time in an asthma rate twice the level of the Massachusetts average.
Two activist groups, the Toxic Action Center and the Latino Neighbor to Neighbor organization, joined forces and rallied additional city residents to pressure the plant’s owners to both shut down the plant and to help workers at the plant to make a successful transition to post-coal life. It didn’t happen immediately, but in time the plant’s ownership agreed with both demands. A movement to replace the plant with a solar farm was already underway, and this effort was adopted by the French company Engie.
Engie then dismantled its decrepit old coal-burning generating plant and built a solar farm in its place. The solar farm’s entire electrical output is in turn purchased by Holyoke’s municipal electrical company.
Now, with the solar farm, a 3-megawatt battery-based electrical storage facility, along with hydropower obtained from the flow of the Connecticut River, Holyoke can honestly claim that two thirds of the city’s electricity comes from clean, green renewable sources.
Lexington. In 2018 the town of Lexington set a goal of having a net-zero level of greenhouse gas emissions for all buildings in the town by 2043.
It already requires all town-owned buildings to be powered 100% by electricity, to be able to take advantage of a grid whose percentage of renewable energy will be increasing over time. Lexington already has two new school buildings operating at net-zero (generating all of the energy they use), based on rooftop solar and the use of electric air-source heat pumps for heating and cooling.
A future column will pick up this list further into the alphabet.
In the meantime, if your city or town is not yet getting on to the climate action bandwagon, try going and talking to the people who are in a position to start taking some action – the mayor, city council members, selectmen, planners, and municipal electric plant personnel. No more excuses.
Mark Dullea of Peabody is former planner for the Cambridge Community Development and a former senior planner for the National Park Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.