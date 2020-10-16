It’s Halloween season in Salem and the North Shore and we hope that this year everyone will be wearing a mask. Not the scary kind, but the ones that will help in containing this pandemic.
Sure, we know face coverings can be uncomfortable. We are nursing students, so we get it. But we know that wearing them helps in containing the spread of COVID-19 because it is easily transmitted in the air that we all must breathe.
More than 210,000 Americans have already died from COVID-19 making it the third-leading cause of death in the United States for 2020 and sadly, it is showing no sign of going away soon.
Until we have a safe and effective vaccine and/or medications to halt this pandemic, we must to learn to live with it by controlling its transmission.
After seven months, we do know more.
We know that it is very contagious in the few days prior to experiencing symptoms.
And that many people are asymptomatic, meaning they are contagious without ever feeling sick and are unknowingly infecting others.
According to Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, “There’s no doubt that wearing masks protects you and gets you to be protected; so it’s people protecting each other.”
Current recommendations are to use a surgical style disposable mask or a cloth covering made with two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric.
Since N95 respirator masks are necessary to protect our health care workers who have direct exposure with Covid-19 patients, they are not recommended for the general public.
Any mask with an exhalation valve will allow virus particles to escape so if wearing one, please “double mask” with a cloth covering.
How you wear the mask is essential to effectiveness.
It must be large enough to completely cover your nose and mouth and fit snugly against the sides of your face without gaps.
It doesn’t work at all if it is around your neck, covering your chin or dangling from one ear. And wearing it under your nose does not do the job any more than a Band-Aid that only covers half of a cut.
So let’s all do our part by protecting ourselves and others.
Mask up!
Ty Rudden, Will Robinson and Josefine Marstjepovic are seniors at Salem State University majoring in public health nursing.