Column: Mitigating flooding with marsh grass

If you have walked along the beach at Collins Cove in the past two years, you have probably noticed what looks like, to the untrained eye, a failed gardening effort along most of the shorefront. Were you to walk past today, you would see the beginnings of a hardy marsh, aesthetically cordoned off with a white rope fence and completed with multiple plaques describing the project and explaining the science behind its significance. Thanks to Salem Sound Coastwatch and volunteers, Collins Cove is witnessing the beginning of a sustainable shoreline that will help mitigate flooding and erosion and welcome certain wildlife back to the area.
You might be thinking -- can a few wispy marsh grasses really do all that much to mitigate flooding from storms and sea level rise? The answer, however surprising, is yes.
Salem is just one of the many coastal cities across the United States that are looking for protection against the threat of serious flooding due to climate change. If you are a homeowner in Salem, you have probably seen some scary images of Salem’s coastline pushing inward to where schools, homes and even our new power plant currently exist. Fears of property value and livability abound, buttressed by questions of probability. Will this really happen? And will it really happen by 2030? 2050? 2070?
The answer from the scientific community seems to be this -- while no one can predict the future, modeling projections strongly suggest that flooding will happen, but the worst of it will only happen if we do nothing. Salem Sound Coastwatch is helping coastal communities around Massachusetts plan for the future, target areas at highest risk, and suggest the best infrastructure that allows communities to work better with the water around them. One of the most effective methods - in terms of cost, time and flood mitigation -- is the use of sustainable shorelines, and it is often just one of the components of flood mitigation strategy adopted by coastal cities in the area. A sustainable or “living” shoreline is an aquatic environment comprised of organisms and plant life that preserves soil structure, water cleanliness and PH balance, and biological diversity.
One of the first steps in creating a living shoreline is to build a base that naturally withstands erosion and absorbs increased water levels. Salem Sound Coastwatch recommends several environmental strategies to do this, depending on the characteristics of each individual shoreline. The best method for Collins Cove is to plant rhizomal marsh grasses because the environment they thrive in creates a ground layer that essentially acts like a giant sponge.
Rhizomal plants are particularly powerful in controlling erosion and increasing soil stability because of their underground stems -- a rhizomal infrastructure that holds soil in place, even against the push and pull of the ocean. They serve a similar purpose to how rebar reinforces concrete. Rhizome stems are explorers -- when planted, these stems dive under the soil a few inches before reaching out at horizontal right angles. These tendrils shoot new stems up through the soil at evenly spaced intervals, like little flags marking their progress in a straight line and providing further stability in the soil. If you look closely at the grasses at Collins Cove, you can find evidence of this remarkable structure.
As of today, the fledgling marshland at Collins Cove is ready to grow on its own. After two years of careful management and planning, these grasses are ready to begin taking hold in their new home and beginning the process of creating a flourishing coastal habitat. How can we help? Simply be a good neighbor to our new residents. Do not jump the fence, do not leave trash, and do not scare off (or feed) visiting birds and sea creatures.
Much like Rome, marshlands are not built in a day -- or a year. In fact, most of the natural marshlands in the area are hundreds of years old. Luckily, and if we are good stewards, we will not have to wait a century to begin seeing the benefits of the living shoreline. Yes, the marsh plants will die off each winter, but they will come back stronger each spring. The maturing shoreline will attract more wildlife, creating a suitable habitat for fish and other aquatic life as well as birds. And as it gains strength, the marsh will mitigate severe flooding from high tides, protecting homes and businesses on the shoreline. If we take care of our sustainable shoreline, it will take care of us in return.
Karen Larson is a Salem resident. Many of the resources cited in this column may be found at www.salemsound.org.
