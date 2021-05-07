Column: Mom in her own words

Far from being a frail little old lady, my mother, Betty Crowe, has a wonderful, spontaneous, resilient sense of humor, the kind that can look into the face of darkness and laugh, which is something we could all use in a time such as this. So, in honor of her 71st Mother’s Day, here’s my mom in her own words.
On living in a senior retirement community:
“It’s good to live in a place with 1,800 other old people. That way, when my time is up and God comes looking, he might not be able to find me.”
“When God tells me it’s time to go, I’m going to ask for a second opinion. Is that sacrilegious?”
A receptionist at the hospital looks at my mother’s medical information.
RECEPTIONIST: “Wow, you look great for 93! What’s your secret?”
MOM: “Drugs. Lots and lots of drugs.”
The kidney specialist sees that Mom lives in a senior residential community.
“Many of my patients tell me the food is very good there,” he says. “What is your favorite type of food?”
“Sugah!” Mom blurts out loud in her Boston accent.
Later she regrets her answer: “I probably shouldn’t have told him that.”
The eye doctor tells Mom she’ll see her again in a year.
“A year?” Mom says, laughing out loud. “You think I’ll still be here??”
My mother and father had five sons, but only the first one had black hair like Dad.
My Dad used to joke about it:
DAD: “I have five sons, but Billy is the only one I can be sure is mine.”
MOM: “And he’s not yours either.”
Of the five sons, David proved the biggest challenge to my mother and father. During his senior year of high school, my mom posted a sign on the refrigerator:
“Checkout time is 18.”
ME: “Mom, how do you like my haircut?”
MOM: “It’ll grow back.”
A college student was having dinner at our house, when he started talking about his friends.
STUDENT: “One of my friends is a drug addict, another friend is an alcoholic, another friend is suicidal.”
MOM: “You need new friends.”
We were at my aunt and uncle‘s 50th anniversary party, seated at the same table as my mother, when she turned to my wife Betsy and asked:
“Have you ever been to this restaurant before?“
“No,“ Betsy replied, “my husband never takes me out.“
Mom came to my defense:
“He takes you to those church potlucks, doesn’t he?”
One time Mom took two of her grandsons to an amusement park in the neighboring state for the day. She lavished the boys with tickets for all the rides and bought whatever they wanted to eat. She spent at least $50. When she dropped them off at home she said she had to hurry off, explaining:
“It’s dollar night at the video store!”
On having to miss her granddaughter’s college graduation:
“I don’t feel too bad about it. I didn’t want to sit out in the hot sun for hours listening to long, boring speeches that I can’t hear.”
The estate lawyer wanted to clarify the difference between a revocable trust and an irrevocable trust.
“For the second one, don’t I have to live for five more years?” Mom asks.
“That is correct,” the lawyer says.
“Nah,” she says, “I don’t want that.”
Mom puts her signature on the last page of her will and puts down her pen. Then the lawyer places a single sheet in front of her.
“I thought we were finished,” Mom says.
“This is optional. It’s in case you have personal items that you want to designate for specific family members, like a piece of art or family heirloom.”
Mom sighs. “Can’t I just let them fight over it?”
The lawyer pulls back the paper.
“You certainly can,” he says with a smile.
ME: Mom, Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband, died. He was 99.
MOM: I don’t think she’ll marry again.
Mom bought a new dress for her grandson‘s wedding.
“It’s a nice dress, but I don’t know when I’ll ever wear it again. Probably at my funeral.“
While sitting in the funeral parlor for her cousin’s wake, Mom is approached by the director. He is the son of the funeral director who handled all of our relatives’ deaths over the years.
“Mrs. Crowe,” he says, “it’s good to see you again.”
“Yes,” says Mom. “And the next time you see me I’ll be the guest of honor.”
Mom enjoys the irony of this story:
In a low-vision group, where each person faces the real possibility of becoming totally blind, the leader asked members to identify their vision issue. People said either glaucoma or macular degeneration.
Mom replied, “retinitis pigmentosa.”
Another group member turned to her and said, “Isn’t it nice to have something different?“
Despite being legally blind, Mom still manages to make her way down four hallways to the dining room in her residential community. Sometimes she has personal items hanging off her walker.
One time when I met her at the dining hall, I was shocked at what I saw.
“Mom, you have a bra hanging off your walker and everyone can see it,” I tell her.
“Just a bra?” she says, with a chuckle. “That’s not too bad.”
I sent my mother a printout of this article, and she left me a phone message: “I can’t believe I said all that. I try not to shoot off my mouth. I usually try to think before I talk, but I guess I forget. OK. It makes good reading.”
Steve Crowe is a retired journalist living in Beverly. Betty Crowe lives in a senior residential community in Peabody.
