Column: Muffin maker on a mission

Along with my fellow citizens, I’d gotten into the pandemic spirit by demonstrating a little kindness. For instance, I allowed cars to enter my lane in traffic. I threw extra coins into the Dunkin' Donuts tip canister. I also permitted supermarket shoppers with fewer items to get in front of me at the checkout line. At the same time, I realized that not everyone was reciprocating. One day at Stop & Shop, I pulled my cart back, gesturing to the woman behind me to go ahead. She shook her head, saying, “I don’t mind waiting.”
With that, the woman behind her swung her grocery-laden cart into the space I’d created. “I’ll go if she’s not ready,” she announced and proceeded to toss items onto the belt. Seeing my surprise, she added, “My husband’s waiting in the car.”
All I could say was a feeble, “I hope you cracked a window.”
Some people put their personal stamp on acts of kindness. From the beginning of the lockdown, Eileen Smith of Beverly Farms has delivered home-baked muffins to her neighbors. I might add that these are no ordinary muffins, they’re gourmet: apple-walnut, lemon glaze, raspberry-corn, blueberry (native berries) and finally, zucchini with chocolate chips. As one of the lucky recipients, I predicted the latter would become a trend-setter. Although you wouldn’t think zucchini (from the Smiths' garden) and chocolate would work, it does. Of course culinary skill plays a big role in the overall muffin experience.
Every Sunday morning Eileen delivers her creations called “Sunday Smiles” in hand-decorated bags. Last Sunday, Tom Larson of Ipswich visited his mother Polly, another Smith neighbor. After sampling a corn-raspberry muffin, he claimed it was “the best he’d ever had.” His mother, Tom says, is “blessed to have Eileen as a neighbor.”
Curious to know what’s behind the muffin project, I asked Eileen. She claimed she needed something to do on Sunday. A librarian at Topsfield Library, she is hospitality chair at Sacred Heart Church in Manchester. Like most parishes during COVID-19, the church is closed. However, when they’re fully operating, they host a breakfast for their worshippers. Eileen and a “core” group of volunteers whip up more than coffee and donuts in the church’s kitchen that boasts three ovens.
The Sunday menu features hot dishes such as: quiche, egg casseroles, French toast, along with whatever specialty folks bring from home. “It’s food with sustenance,” Eileen said. The breakfasts are “an opportunity for people to get a sense of community. You want to let them know they’re welcomed and loved.” She added, “I do that through food.”
No slouch in the kitchen, her husband Dave, a former hockey player at Notre Dame, is skilled at pie-making and desserts. During the holidays, the couple turns their kitchen into a production center, churning out an assortment of cookies that they box and deliver to neighbors. When I complimented them on their ability to work together, Eileen told me the secret to their marriage: Dave makes the coffee every morning.
And finally, she offered the recipe for the trendsetting Zucchini-Chocolate Chip Muffins:
Ingredients
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
¾ cup white sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon salt
1 egg, lightly beaten
½ cup vegetable oil
¼ cup milk
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup shredded zucchini
½ cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips
½ cup chopped walnuts
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease 12 muffin cups, or use paper liners.
Combine flour, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl. Mix egg, oil, milk, lemon juice, and vanilla extract in a bowl; stir into dry ingredients until just moistened. Fold in zucchini, chocolate chips, and walnuts. Fill muffin cups 2/3 full.
Bake in preheated oven 20 to 25 minutes.
Sharon L. Cook, a longtime contributor to The Salem News, is the author of the Granite Cove Mysteries. Granite Cove, where you come for the chowder, stay for the murder. Contact her at sharonlovecook@comcast.net.
||||