Nonprofits – in Essex County and across the state – are struggling. Demand for services is increasing. Staff are overwhelmed. And revenue – programmatic, government and philanthropic – is drying up.
The majority of respondents to a recent survey of more than 1,000 Bay State nonprofits have only four to seven months of revenue to sustain operations; 19% have less than three months. Smaller organizations are bearing more of the financial brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath, particularly those in arts, culture and education.
Our social sector needs help.
The nonprofit survey, conducted by a new statewide coalition, co-led by ECCF, is the first step in creating a system of support that aims to strengthen individual nonprofits; help the sector rebound and thrive post-COVID-19; and connect community foundations across the state for greater impact on the critical issues that face us all.
This new coalition is made up of community foundations from the Berkshires to Boston to Cape Cod; the Massachusetts Nonprofit Network (MNN) and Philanthropy Massachusetts.
Data from the survey, completed in June, is being used to develop a statewide nonprofit capacity-building program that addresses some of the sector’s greatest needs. As the historic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues and evolves, nonprofits will need more support, not only to meet the immediate challenges they face, but also to emerge from COVID-19 as a stronger, more effective and resilient system.
The capacity-building program, set to begin later this summer, will focus on small to mid-sized organizations, many of which have little or no access to alternative training or consulting. It will center on areas of high need revealed in the survey, including fundraising and revenue generation. The pandemic has all but eliminated traditional fundraising for many nonprofits, driving them to seek out new – and for many smaller organizations, unfamiliar – ways to raise revenue.
“Funding is a constant challenge, with curve balls coming from every revenue source we previously relied upon,” said one survey respondent.
Additional priorities the survey revealed include the need for diversity, equity, inclusion and access training – reported as a significant need by many nonprofits – digital/technical support, business continuity and disaster planning, and increased partnership among organizations.
The statewide program will include webinars, workshops and one-on-one coaching that, together, is designed to be actionable and foster ways that nonprofit missions and organizations can adapt to our new reality. Specific topics include creative revenue solutions; racial equity; donor engagement and storytelling; business planning; and digital marketing and communications.
This type of statewide collaboration, which ECCF has modeled regionally as part of our systems work, is a unique and innovative partnership that gives us the opportunity to pool resources and communicate shared experiences across the commonwealth. The challenges experienced by nonprofits in Essex County are also being felt in the Berkshires, in Greater Worcester, on the Cape, in Boston and across the entire state. Leveraging relationships formed by this new coalition will give ECCF increased opportunities to listen, learn and adapt as things move quickly in these challenging times.
We understand that the needs of the nonprofit community are immense, varied and ever changing. And it is the intent of ECCF – as an advocate for Essex County – to continue to help create additional ways for us to bring more resources to our local nonprofits, which do so much good for residents of our region, and to meet as many of those needs as we can.
The silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic is that it has demonstrated just how valuable collective action has become, how working collaboratively can help us weather the storms and grow stronger to face the obstacles that lie ahead.
“I really believe relationships have been strengthened,” said Scott Trenti, CEO of SeniorCare, a Gloucester-based nonprofit that works with a variety of community partners to effectively serve its seniors, in a recent interview. “We’ve really all had to come together.”
Over the course of the last five months, the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt the nonprofit sector many challenges, but it has also prompted us to seek out these new partnerships and opportunities. It has inspired us to think outside the box and get creative. To do what we haven’t already done.
As we move forward, ECCF urges the social sector, and all of us who support these critical organizations, to remain hopeful, to continue to seek out and explore new possibilities. Nonprofits are filled with hardy folk. And as we continue this journey into a future that is largely uncertain, we must work together.
This new statewide coalition of foundations is one small way to enhance our resources to do more for our community. How can we each do something similar with our time, wisdom or treasure? Our nonprofits play a vital role in building healthy communities. They need us. And the time to do more is now.
Stratton Lloyd is COO and vice president for Community Leadership at Essex County Community Foundation. Michelle Xiarhos Curran is the foundation’s communications writer.
