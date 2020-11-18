These are not normal times, the virus is raging, but it seems that there is also another kind of virus spreading, a different kind of infection. We’ve actually seen it with the spread of COVID-19, and now we’re seeing it with this election. It is an infection of misinformation, a disease of doubt, a virus attacking truth at the very core of what we’ve come to depend on and trust.
It has become apparent that there are no longer truths that are “self-evident” as our forebearers declared in that wonderful founding document. Truth is under attack. Facts have somehow become confused with faith. Faith is based on belief. Facts are facts, they don’t require belief. We don’t need to believe in gravity. Gravity is a fact. It does not require belief; it just is.
If I deny that gravity is a fact and jump off a cliff, the reality of this fact will quickly ground me -- literally!
Sadly, many have found this kind of rude awakening with the virus. Those who “believe” that the virus is a hoax, that masks really don’t work, and that social distancing is silly have still become sick with a virus that doesn’t care whether or not we believe it is real.
And now we are also finding the same kind of delusional thinking about the election. Despite facts to the contrary, many believe that ballots are being burned, dumped into rivers, or submitted under the names of dead people. You have probably seen people being interviewed who truly believe “it’s all rigged.”
It’s not that there is something wrong with belief, belief is important. As a person of faith I believe in God; I believe that a man named Jesus from Nazareth was more than a man, that he is the Son of God; I believe in the power of prayer.
These are not the same as facts that can be proven, they are articles of belief. Over the centuries philosophers have attempted to prove the existence of God; others have tried to prove that there is no God. Different religions hold to different beliefs. It is a matter of choice, whether or not we believe, but facts are different, belief does not come into play when it comes to facts or truth. Two plus two equals four regardless of how much we’d like to believe it should be three or five. Like gravity, facts and truth ground us.
A few years ago I officiated a wedding for a nice couple. It was a very big wedding with all the trappings we used to have on such occasions. They asked me to stay for the reception to offer a prayer before the meal was served. As is often the case, it took a long time, but I had a chance to meet some of the guests, including an uncle who came all the way from Germany for the wedding. I had travelled a bit in Germany, so I asked where he was from. He was from an area just outside of Munich, near the location of the infamous concentration camp of Dachau. When I mentioned Dachau he bristled and said that the whole Holocaust story was an exaggeration, nowhere near 6 million Jews died and much of the information was fabricated. I was stunned! I had heard of Holocaust deniers, but now I was actually meeting one, and he was the bride’s uncle! Even though I had just officiated his niece’s wedding, I could not be polite or quiet. I could not let such an awful falsehood go unchallenged!
Truth matters, and lies cannot be treated lightly, as if they don’t matter. If I had simply allowed him to repeat his false version of the Holocaust, I felt I would be disrespecting 6 million lost lives, and all those brave souls who had survived.
Veritas vos liberabit is carved in stone above the entrance of countless universities and courtrooms – “the truth will set you free”. It is quoted from the Gospel of John 8:32. Truth is the bedrock of all human interaction, and faith, religious faith, respects and honors truth. Lies and misinformation are the despot’s tools of control, making slaves of those who fall under its sway.
As Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said:
“Truth pressed to earth will rise again.
How long will it take?
Not long, because no lie can live forever.
Not long, because the moral arc of the universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”
Do not be afraid to speak the truth, facts do matter, and faith is not some foolish fantasy making what we want to be true magically true. Faith is the power that moves us to see the truth, to accept the truth, even when we may not like it; faith enables us to speak the truth, and faith empowers us to act in truth and righteousness.
The Rev. Michael J. Duda is a resident of Rockport and pastor of First Church in Wenham.
