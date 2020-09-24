Column: No time for tears

My daughter starts kindergarten Thursday, and I don’t think I will cry.
It’s important to note here that I’m a crier. I cry at weddings (my own and other people’s), funerals, movies, commercials — you name it. And having children has only amplified my ability to bawl my eyes out at the hint of emotion.
For now, my 5-year-old daughter Charlie is the exact opposite. On her first day of preschool, she marched right in the classroom and didn’t look back, ready to play, learn and make friends. Meanwhile, I sulked down the hallway, eyes brimming with tears, to the back door of the classroom. Peering through the sidelight, I watched Charlie for a few moments as she joined a group of children whom she’d never met but acted as if she’d known forever.
Still, I don’t think I’ll cry when she goes to her new school for her first day.
I didn’t cry when we went last week for kindergarten screening, when Charlie, wearing her favorite glittery unicorn mask, introduced herself to her teacher. There were no tears when they walked into the school together, leaving me waiting in the parking lot, filling out paperwork.
It’s been six months since she’s been in a classroom, since she’s been around several kids her age at once. There’s so much to worry about now. There are the typical fears any mother would have for their child going to a new school: Will she make friends? Will she listen? Is she ready for this? Could I have done more to prepare her?
On top of that, the pandemic has created a whole new level of worry: Will she keep her mask on? Will she keep her distance? Will she get sick? What if her teachers or her friends get sick?
Some days it’s too much to think about. I’d be lying if I said my husband and I haven’t considered pulling her out of school — even as recently as yesterday.
We took a lot of time to think before we decided that Beverly’s hybrid model — five days of mixed in-person and remote instruction — was best for Charlie. In the end, I look back at that first day of preschool — at that confident, cheerful little girl who walked without hesitation through that classroom door and knew right away she was where she was meant to be — and know we made the right choice for us.
A lot has changed since March — both in the world and in our family. At the start of the pandemic, we welcomed a new baby girl, Rosie. Over the months that followed, we all had to learn to navigate a new, virtual world while adjusting to life as a family of five. Charlie, already a big sister to her 3-year-old brother Gus, showed a level of responsibility, compassion, patience and understanding that I would like to think is beyond her years. (There have been temper tantrums and time outs, too. No one is perfect.)
Her preschool teachers often told us that Charlie was “an old soul.” I believe we saw some of that shine over the past few months.
Now, it’s her turn to shine without her parents looking over her shoulder.
And I’m already crying.
Cheryl Richardson is managing editor of The Salem News.
