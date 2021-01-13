In his Dec. 31 Salem News column “The pandemic lets us see society,” Watson used a word that jumped out at me. Can you spot it? He was summing up the Trump presidency:
“For four years, every citizen – including Republicans – had to endure a president who did not model responsibility, maturity, honesty, brotherhood for all or other caring values.”
The media annually celebrate a word-of-the-year (Merriam Webster choose “pandemic” for 2020) as well as new words (“information bubble,” “deepfake”), but we pay scant attention to words that drop out or just fade away. The word that struck me in Watson’s column was an old friend that I haven’t heard from in a long time: brotherhood. (When was the last time you used it?)
“Brotherhood for all” is how Watson puts it. Brotherhood: the idea that we might see one another — all of us humans — as brothers and treat them accordingly, with love or at least with decency, respect, empathy. And this really goes for all humans — our fellow Americans, surely, but also Canadians, and Brits, and Australians. And Mexicans too, and the French, and the folks in Africa, and Asia — even those would-be immigrants spilling into Europe from the world’s godforsaken hotspots. Iranians and Iraqis? Them too. Imagine.
Brotherhood wants us to understand that there are bonds that transcend political borderlines, sentiments that might trump (to coin a phrase) nationalism. If you believed that the bedraggled undocumented refugee on your doorstep was your brother, how would you treat him?
Did I just write “treat him?” You see the problem with brotherhood and why the word has grown unwelcome in the lexicon. Brotherhood is inadvertently sexist. It’s a guy word. No girls allowed. Given contemporary awareness and sensitivity, the word needs an update, a facelift, an overhaul.
Sisterhood is powerful, but rather than unite us all it implies a “We vs. They” division. Sisterhood has important work cut out for itself, but it is not the totally inclusive term the world needs.
Personhood, then? Not really — this one’s all wrapped up in individuality and self-actualization. It’s more about the me than the us. I hope that you achieve yours and wish you luck. Personhood escapes the sexism problem, but it’s no fill-in for brotherhood.
Does anyone imagine that siblinghood could work?
We need a word for brotherhood because the concept itself, the idea of it, needs promoting. That was the point Brian Watson was making in his column: the concept of regarding fellow human beings with dignity, caring and empathy has taken a beating lately. Under the banners of nationalism, patriotism and racism, brotherhood has been in retreat.
And let’s think about banners. Is it a stretch to assert that our American flag has become the banner not only of patriotism but also of nationalism, even xenophobia? Hasn’t it under the Trump presidency developed something of a belligerent character? In this, Old Glory doesn’t stand alone, naturally. All national flags bespeak national pride — and national borderlines and of inclusion and exclusion.
If Trump’s presidency yanked the symbolism of the flag in one direction, political progressives like me are increasingly up for displaying it too, hoping to reclaim it as a symbol of a democracy that truly stands for liberty and justice for all. But I, for one, would also like to raise another banner, a banner that represents . . . well, (nonsexist) brotherhood — the wish that we could transcend borderlines and nationalism and mistrust in order to see one another as members of our human family.
But what banner would that be? Just as we lack a good update for brotherhood, so do we lack a banner for it. The flag of the United Nations? Alas, too much of the original uplifting idealism has drained out of that balloon. What about a flag depicting the planet with no political boundary lines drawn on it? If it makes the point that we’re all in this together, it does so too abstractly, I think, too remotely.
It was on the last day of 2020 that Brian Watson brought brotherhood back, no doubt because there was no better alternative at hand. We’re at the start of a new year now, a new decade, a new presidency. The world will be a better place if we have a new birth of (.....), that nonsexist replacement word for brotherhood. Can you help fill in the blank? And we could also use a flag to show that we’re all for it, too.
Rod Kessler is a retired professor of English and writer living in Salem.
