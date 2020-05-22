On Friday May 8, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the most sobering economic data to date. In the month of April, the unemployment rate rose to 14.7% as the economy shed a prodigious 22.3 million jobs. Due to data collection issues, that number likely underestimates the unemployment rate by roughly 5%, bringing the actual unemployment rate close to 20%. Only once before has the unemployment rate exceeded this level, and that was during the Great Depression.
In response to the government-imposed shutdown, Congress and Federal Reserve have authorized the spending or lending of a combined total of nearly $9.5 trillion to keep businesses and households on life support. We are told that once the economy “opens” that businesses will rebound quickly and jobs will come racing back. Workers seem to believe it. Nearly 18.1 million people without jobs report being on temporary furlough meaning that they expect to return to the job that they’ve lost due to the pandemic. As the economy reopens, many of them may find themselves headed back to a workplace that looks an awful lot different than the one they left if social distancing guidelines remain in place. For workers hoping to return to their jobs, hope may be all they’re left with.
Research done by Federal Reserve economists using the American Community Survey and the O*NET occupational contact-intensity index finds that roughly 21.6% of the American workforce are in high-proximity jobs meaning that they work at arm’s length or less from other people. That is far closer than the social distancing guidelines allow. For the Peabody, Salem and Beverly area, the percentage of high contact-intensity workers is closer to 31.5%. These jobs will not come back quickly if the social distancing guidelines are followed.
But even though the economy is “open,” the crisis is not over. The public health crisis will continue until there is an effective treatment or a vaccine. The economic crisis will continue as tens of millions of people try to navigate their way back to work. Even if they all go back to work, and that’s a big if, it’s unlikely that households scarred by the unemployment and uncertainty will be willing to spend at pre-pandemic levels. In essence, the negative supply shock caused by the sudden shuttering of businesses will be replaced with a negative demand shock, leaving at least some businesses without customers to serve. Compared to the historic and calamitous present state, unemployment rates will eventually fall and consumers will spend more. But the question is, will it be enough to keep companies in business? What do we do if it isn’t?
The government needs to prepare to limit the potential economic suffering. First, public officials need to get creative with how to reopen businesses to minimize in-person contact. In the short-term, companies are constrained by their existing capital. For most companies, that is the footprint of their physical spaces. With automobile traffic likely to remain suppressed, towns and cities can allow restaurants and other businesses to sprawl into street and public spaces that were previously off limits. For instance, in the capital of Lithuani,a the government has allowed restaurants and bars to place tables in public spaces. Maximizing the sales of local businesses will help relax budget pressures on state and local governments.
Second, the money needs to keep flowing and it needs to flow to those that need it the most. To keep the supply side intact, the money should be funneled to the small, privately owned businesses, shops, and restaurants without access to public funding and commercial bond markets that are already being supported by the Federal Reserve. To keep the demand side intact, money should go to households who have seen their income evaporate. These are the people who are most likely to actually spend the money as they otherwise risk being able to meet their minimum needs and fixed financial obligations. Households with higher incomes are more likely to hoard their government assistance. This wastes federal funds that will become increasingly constrained by politicians as deficits continue to rise and they feel the ever-stronger pull of painful austerity policies.
Of course, a private recovery is far from guaranteed. If the re-opening goes poorly, the jobs won’t return in full force and consumers won’t spend. In this worse-case scenario, the government will need to play the role of spender of last resort. It is during steep recessions that governments have the opportunity to shape the public’s future. Investing in things like public schools, public universities, and public infrastructure not only help to keep people employed in the short run, they also serve as the foundation of future “wonder cities.” They provide opportunities for those who are suffering and build the skills of the future workforce. When the private sector has failed, it is time for the government to spend in a way that serves the public good for generations to come.
In the aftermath of an economic crisis, we have to resist calls for austerity. Historically, ballooning government debt has scared us into painful, and unnecessary, cuts in public spending. Not only does this prolong the pain felt by households and private businesses, it also squanders an opportunity to invest in the economy of the future. This pandemic and economic crisis will eventually come to an end, and when it does we need to ensure that we have the infrastructure and workforce in place to ensure a vigorous recovery.
Kurt von Seekamm Jr. is an assistant professor of economics at Salem State University. His research interests are in U.S. macroeconomic policy, inequality, and political economy.
