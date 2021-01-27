Column: One part of reaching unity

Recently I listened for a few hours to Howie Carr, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, and Bill O’Reilly. Though I am what people would label a “liberal,” over the years I have listened often to these radio talk show hosts, who are more “right-wing” than truly “conservative.”
Although their words and opinions do not speak for all Republicans, they have a large following and exert a considerable influence on millions of listeners. By any objective measure, a consequence of their speech is to push ordinary citizens apart, because they constantly – over time – impugn the patriotism, honesty, and motives of Democratic leaders and citizens.
Slowly, over months and literally years, their regular listeners internalize this view of liberal “others,” until they cannot even recognize that the perspective they’ve adopted is so corrosive that they cannot have a productive or good-faith conversation with others with whom they disagree. I say “corrosive” because viewing others as unpatriotic or duplicitous has an effect of delegitimizing them as worthy fellow citizens. I say “corrosive” also because the reflective capacities of the talk-show listeners slowly become diminished.
Please note that I am not referring here to normal Republican-Democratic policy differences. That is not what is dangerous about these talk shows.
I have many Republican friends. Some of them eschew these talk hosts. But some are true longtime fans of the shows, and any objective observer would shudder to see their “habits of mind.”
A close relative of mine is an avid listener to Limbaugh and Hannity especially. For maybe 15 years now she has been swallowing whole and unexamined whatever these hosts have promulgated. She has been radicalized and is quite different from the person I knew 20 or 25 years ago. Today she is dogmatic, impatient, angry and intolerant. She is a poor thinker and unable to consider any idea or set of circumstances that do not align with her view of the world.
She believes that the election was “stolen” from Donald Trump, that all Democrats secretly desire “socialism,” and that white people are the sole “owners” of this country. By all objective standards, those “beliefs” are falsehoods.
These thoughts come to mind as I reflect on President Biden’s call for unity. I worry that many people – especially on the Republican “side” – are not clear about what it takes to achieve unity. For again – by any objective standards – the burden in the search for unity will fall harder on Republicans.
To understand why that is true is going to be the work of the Republican citizenry who are not as extreme as my relative. It is going to require good Republican citizens to examine the last 20 years or so of politics, media and events. They will have to understand the content and consequences of the extreme right-wing media ecosystem – that they probably didn’t listen to and therefore don’t appreciate – to grasp the damage to unity that came from the right.
None of this is to say that Democrats are blameless. There are blinded and clueless Democrats too. But the task for sane Republicans is to understand the transgressions of the supporters of both parties, and then to weigh the transgressions’ relative power, severity, departures from norms and ultimately their relative contributions to the unprecedented polarization of the citizenry.
This work would also require Republicans to understand why President Trump’s character and words and behavior mattered a lot more than any specific policy of his that they may have liked. Relentlessly, Trump actively promoted the cleaving of our nation, and there is – objectively – just no equivalence to that on the Democratic “side.” He was the president, with a president’s platform and obligations, yet he acted with the destructive recklessness of an outlier talk-show host.
Good-faith Republicans will need to grasp that – after 20 years of ordinary Democratic citizens being attacked with an infinite number of names and aspersions – achieving unity will require that Republicans acknowledge and repudiate the poisonous aspects of what was said and done in their name. We know from the experiences of Northern Ireland and South Africa what it takes to reach reconciliation, peace, and forgiveness. After all the damage done by so many to so many, achieving a meaningful unity will await good Republicans speaking up against the falsehoods, conspiracies, character assassinations, and unrealities still believed by a significant portion of the Republican citizenry.
This will not come easily. Many of my Republican friends bought into the “deal.” As long as they liked Republican policies, they were content to say that Limbaugh’s or Hannity’s or Trump’s outrageousness was not their practice, and therefore not their responsibility. They don’t speak or behave with the boorishness of those men. And they were not the target of the venom coming from the radio, internet, or President Trump. So they could be silent, and they could choose – understandably – to pay less attention to the whole unseemly mess.
I think that a good portion of the Republican citizenry underestimates the damage that has been done, and that is still being continued on the radio and on the web. Until Republicans can discern whose fanaticisms are most undermining to our democracy, reaching unity will be difficult.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.
||||