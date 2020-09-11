During this time of coronavirus and social distancing, I am fortunate to live in Swampscott. At a time when so many in dense urban areas are struggling with difficult living situations, the suburbs at least offer residents the easy relief of spreading out.
Being over 65, and therefore obligated to be extra cautious about exposure to COVID-19, I take daily walks as one of my few activities. Meandering through neighborhoods at a pace that allows observation and reflection, I am struck by the reliable presence of a green and trimmed lawn around nearly every house.
I have come to see the lawns as both a literal demonstration of, and metaphor for, our inability and incapacity to grasp fundamental realities about the economic, resource and ecological crises we are in. And where some people do understand these crises, and groom a pristine lawn nonetheless, the green swaths are testament to our unwillingness to make the changes that we know the future requires.
For planting and maintaining a green, weed-free turf in Massachusetts flies in the face of logic and ignores climatic and environmental deterioration that becomes more threatening every year and that will within decades cause catastrophic breakdowns in human societies here and across the globe.
At present, man and his activities are adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere at dangerous rates. When we burn any of the fossil fuels – oil, gasoline, natural gas, coal and wood – the exhaust gases include carbon dioxide, some of which then stays in the atmosphere and helps to trap heat both in the air and on the surface of the earth. This dynamic, called “the greenhouse effect,” occurs naturally too, but man has – since the start of the Industrial Revolution – greatly expanded the amount of CO2 beyond what nature has put in the air.
The consequence of our activities is a rapidly heating earth. We are heating the soil, mountains, water, oceans, glaciers, ice caps and air.
At the very same time, we are steadily developing the surface of the planet, thus reducing the plant coverage that removes CO2 from the air. With roads, housing, factories, farms and grazing land, we are inexorably expanding across it. We are constantly cutting forests, filling wetlands and burning both temperate and tropical forests.
Realistically, it is very difficult for individual citizens to affect global climate change. The vast majority of CO2 emissions come from industries, power plants, development, energy use, and processes beyond our control. Sure, individually, we can recycle, drive less, and buy less stuff. But – pandemic aside – Americans as a whole are not even meaningfully doing that.
The one area where homeowners here and everywhere could have a large impact is on the land. We could turn our lawns into ecologically redeeming spaces.
Presently, a lawn is basically in a nonstop fight with nature. Not indigenous or natural, lawn grasses are sterile monocultures that require regular maintenance that is damaging to all other life. Lawns get fertilized, limed, mowed and leaf-blown frequently. Many receive pesticides and herbicides and many require frequent watering. Many homeowners actually install underground sprinkler systems.
With all the watering, the soil becomes leached, depleted and salty. The nitrogen fertilizer applications eventually migrate to the groundwater, rivers, ponds, and ocean. I don’t have to explain the downside of pesticides and herbicides. Basically, lawns are industrial products that can exist only because we use enormous amounts of money, resources, chemicals and energy to maintain them.
What we could do instead – if we were truly committed to reducing environmental damage – would be to use a mix of plants, shrubs, meadows, wildflowers and trees in place of grass. There are plenty of plants compatible with this region’s sub-climates, and – once established – they are low-maintenance when compared with a lawn.
A yard that contains a blend of plants – varying in species, size, height, color, and flowering habits, and permitted to grow into each other – is a far healthier and less resource-consuming ecosystem than just turf alone. It will require less water, and it will remove far more CO2 from the air. Trees especially are a powerful carbon sink and air filter.
In addition, a yard of diverse vegetation – with some grassy areas – will offer habitat for birds, bumblebees, butterflies, worms, fungi, and a whole range of beneficial organisms. Together, with “weeds” allowed, they will make and preserve soil and generally sow a resilient plant cover.
If entire neighborhoods and communities were to take this approach to nature and vegetation, it would be transformational. Carbon dioxide would be absorbed; summer air temperatures would be noticeably cooler; rain runoff would be reduced; and outdoor water use would drop.
The years ahead promise a much hotter climate and a set of other crises that will tax all of our resources. We will look back at our lawns and wish we had acted sooner.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.
